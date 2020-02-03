Advertisement

If you’ve recently had to search for a new home – or know someone who has one – you probably already know that there is a housing crisis in Toronto. But how bad is it out there?

We know that average rents are increasing while the vacancy rate remains at an unsustainable percent. We have reported the increase in renovations and evictions for personal use, how artists are being displaced, and how more and more Toronto clay and tone are ending up in shelters because they cannot find an affordable home.

NOW’s opening tenant survey will show the realities of renting in Toronto and help shape our future reporting on residential property. We will publish the results in our March 26 issue.

Personal data collected from this survey will only be used for journalistic purposes and will not be passed on to third parties.

