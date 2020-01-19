Toronto Blue Jays unveil powder blue uniforms before the 2020 season

advertisement

(Twitter photo / @BlueJays)

Reinvent the color blue?

That’s what the Toronto Blue Jays want.

advertisement

The team presented its new powder-blue alternative uniforms at the weekend at the Fanfest in Toronto.

A video on the team’s Twitter account indicates that it’s the blue of the past and the team’s logo for life.

In the 1980s, one of the team’s main jerseys was powder blue.

The new uniforms are similar, but with a navy trim. It consists of a navy belt, socks and a ball cap.

It is completed with a navy hat with a powder blue bill.

Baseball fans on social media had mixed reactions to the new look that resulted from the release:

Buy one as soon as possible. That is fire

– Matt ⁶𓅓 (@MattyIceyyy) January 18, 2020

LETS GOOOOO! That pumped me

– ickAirick²⁷ (@BoSchoSZN) January 18, 2020

To be skeptical about the choice:

It’s bad. It doesn’t even look good. The darker blue is much better. Rubbish!

– Hugh Mann (@DemokritosLib) January 18, 2020

I think it looks like you accidentally washed the blue and white uniforms together.

You need to separate dark and white Toronto https://t.co/26VaOPyNeh

– Reverend Calvin Barnes (@VoiceofCal) January 19, 2020

Some fans even pointed out that the new themes are similar to other teams’ alternatives, such as the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins.

Follow @AZSports

advertisement