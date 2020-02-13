BFFs Tori spelling and Jennie Garth Recently fans gave an insight into their entertaining (and possibly productive?) Hangout sessions.

“Work hard or hardly work? When your beast is your crime partner, work is always fun! “Tori, 46, titled her Instagram post on Wednesday, February 12th. The Scary Movie 2 actress, who has been thieving with Jennie, 47, in her earlier days in Beverly Hills, 90210, added the delightful hashtags “Yin and Yang” and “Lucy and Lucille” to the end of her post.

In a snapshot, Jennie and Tori are sitting at a dining table filled with papers, snacks, and other important work items. Although the author of Spelling it Like it Is poses weirdly with a pen between her nose and lip, the actress What I Like About You didn’t seem distracted as she kept her head buried in the stack of papers.

Fans of the long-standing duo flooded Tori’s comment area with sweet news. “Can’t agree more … If you work with your best friends, work is always fun!” Wrote one fan. Another added: “No way works lol. ❤️ My girls! “A third fan interfered and raved:” I grew up seeing both of you on TV. I always wish I was part of your group of friends. “

Even Jennie left a comment on Tori’s post. “Um, one of us worked,” she teased funny.

The fans really wanted to know what Tori and Jennie have been doing since Fox announced BH90210’s cancellation after one season. The network revealed the quasi revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 would not return in the air in a statement released in November 2019.

After the disappointing news, Tori, who played the beloved role of Donna Martin in the ten seasons of the original show from 1991 to 2000, went to Instagram to give her fans an idea of ​​how she felt. The True Tori star also gave a sweet greeting to her longtime Castmates. Gabrielle Carteris. Shannen Doherty. Brian Austin Green. Jason Priestly. Ian Ziering and later an actor Luke Perry,

“Sometimes home is not where you are, but who you are with,” Tori wrote emotionally after finding out that the restart for a second season was not being picked up. “Together, our BH90210 family can do everything. We have proven this to ourselves and our loyal fans. We are better together. “

We can’t wait to see what Tori and Jennie are working on!