Toplitz Productions and Masterbrain Bytes bring cattle and grain out of early access

The development studio Masterbrain Bytes announced today that it will work with the Austrian publishing house Toplitz Productions to bring its agricultural title. Cattle and cereals, from early access. The realistic title for farming simulation is currently set for a full digital and retail version on PC.

Cattle and cereals is an agricultural simulator that puts players in the role of manager of an emerging farm. Players can buy and drive highly detailed machines from well-known manufacturers such as CLAAS, Köckerling and Lemken, or hire employees and sit back and watch the work from the sidelines. Tasks can be assigned to employees to help players harvest and sow seeds, and tasks can be delegated to employees using the important calendar.

As in real life, plant growth is based on a number of factors such as moisture, pH, temperature, hours of sunshine, NPK fertilizers and diseases. Players need to make sure the soil is just right for their plants to grow. Players also need to know realistic weather systems and natural conditions. When cattle are more your thing Cattle and cereals also offers a realistic cattle experience.

“Cattle and cereals will deliver a veritable cornucopia of agricultural features that fans of simulations, and especially agricultural simulations, should like, ”said Stefan Berger, Head of Business Development & Sales at Toplitz Productions. “We are very excited to add the game to our portfolio and look forward to partnering with Masterbrain Bytes to help them complete it.”

“Our goal was to find a publisher that understands and shares our vision of an agricultural simulation and supports us in the development process,” said Lars Beinsen, Managing Director of Masterbrain Bytes. “With Toplitz we found this partner at all levels. We look forward to working together and the new opportunities this partnership will offer the project in the future. “

Cattle and cereals is now available from Steam Early Access.

