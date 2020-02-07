With this new service, drivers can also get answers to their inquiries immediately.



The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched an intelligent channel called Salik Virtual Assistant to provide Salik services through Chat Bot.

Users of Salik Virtual Assistant on the portal (www.salik.gov.ae) can use an automatic response, i.e. H. A chat bot, get instant answers to their requests. This channel can provide information about the Salik account balance and top-up. If the Virtual Assistant is unable to process customer inquiries, the customer is automatically forwarded to the relevant personnel, who will help in this case.

Through this new intelligent channel, customers can top up Salik accounts using a credit card or vouchers available at retail outlets by entering the registered phone number and vehicle registration number.

– [email protected]

Staff reporter