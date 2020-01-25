advertisement

Washington Wizards (15-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) versus Atlanta Hawks (11-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. European summer time

Bottom line: The league’s top scorers, Trae Young and Bradley Beal, meet when Atlanta and Washington land on the pitch. Young is third in the NBA with an average of 29.1 points per game and Beal is sixth in the league with an average of 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks lost 5-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 2-16 if it has fewer sales than its opponents and an average of 16.8 sales per game.

The wizards play 10-17 in the Eastern Conference. Washington allows most points in the NBA, gives up 119.9 points and allows opponents to shoot 48.8 percent.

The teams compete for the second time this season. The wizards won 111-101 in the last matchup on January 10th. Jordan McRae led Washington with 29 points and Young led Atlanta with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMER: Young scored an average of 29.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in the Hawks. John Collins shoots 53.0 percent and has averaged 19.5 points in the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Beal leads the wizards with an average of 6.4 assists, scoring 27.8 points per game. Ish Smith has an average of 5.7 assists and 13.7 points in Washington’s last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game, while 43.4 percent are shot off the field. Your opponents have an average of 118.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Wizard: 5-5, average 111.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game, while 48.1 percent are shot out of the field. Your opponents shot an average of 116 points at 47.6 percent.

INJURIES: Hawks: Chandler Parsons: out (concussion / whiplash), Alex Len: day by day (hip), DeAndre ‘Bembry: day by day (hand), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

Magician: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin area), John Wall: out (left Achilles tendon).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

