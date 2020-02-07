The best Shiite Muslim minister in Iraq condemned the deadly violence that killed protesters this week during sit-in strikes in the southern holy city of Najaf on Friday, saying a new government must have the confidence and support of the people.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called on the security forces to protect anti-government protesters from further attacks. His remarks were delivered by a representative during his weekly Friday sermon in the holy city of Kerbala.

“It is the security forces that have to take responsibility for maintaining peace, protecting the protest sites and peaceful demonstrators, and identifying attackers and villains,” he said.

At least eight people were killed on Wednesday when supporters of populist minister Moqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp in Najaf.

Sadr instructed his followers last week to leave some protest sites where they supported demonstrators after Sadr and Iranian-led political blocs reached an agreement to appoint the new Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi – an election that protesters reject.