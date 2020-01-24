Top-class GOP visits prove Sumter County is on Trump's radar

advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Sumter County’s exhibition grounds on Thursday sent a clear message to many participants in the event – Sumter County is clearly on the Trump administration’s radar.

Members of the audience exchanged views with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday after speaking at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Bushnell.

The stopover of the former congressman and CIA director in Bushnell marked the end of a worldwide tour that included an international conference in Libya and performances in the Caribbean, South and Central America. It also took just over three months after President Trump made a speech at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and about two months since Donald Trump Jr. signed copies of his new book at Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing.

advertisement

“That means they know where the voices come from,” said Bonita villager Ed Sullivan, a member of Villagers for Trump, the Republican Executive Committee of Sumter County, and the Villages Republican Club. “Wherever Sumter County goes, Florida goes. And wherever Florida goes, the country goes. “

President Trump described his Democratic presidential rivals as “maniacs” during a visit to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in October and vowed that America would never become a socialist country.

Longtime Villages Republican John Calandro said these three visits prove that the GOP power brokers in Washington, DC understand the importance of Florida voters – especially the large contingent of Republicans, Sumter County and the surrounding area as theirs Designate at home.

“We have a population of strong believers and strong conservatives who share the values ​​of hard work and raise our families and pay our bills,” he said. “We are happy to see officials who represent what we believe. I think that’s why they come here – to reach a good audience. “

Both Calandro and Sullivan said it was extremely promising to talk to Pompeo about the United States’ excellent reputation abroad and the desire of many people around the world to experience the freedoms they enjoy across America on a daily basis.

Villager for Trump, a villager named Denise Neal, was among the first to book Donald Trump Jr.’s book when he visited Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing in November.

“It’s nice to hear from someone who speaks to leading figures of the world every day and listens to people who want to sit back and criticize from a distance and talk about how we have lost our reputation in the world.” said Calandro, who lives in the village of Sabal Chase and works as a media coordinator for several Republican organizations in The Villages. “I think it helps us to renew our trust and belief in what we believe to see that we have this kind of global support.”

Sullivan agreed.

“I really liked the way he talked about how most of the nations he visits like us,” he said. “You don’t get this from the news or anything. It seems like they always say they hate us.”

advertisement