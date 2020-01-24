advertisement

ALULA: The singer of the world famous band Jamiroquai has said he “can’t wait” to perform this weekend in the “magic” concert venue of AlUla.

The award-winning English funk and acid jazz group will enter the stage at the Maraya Concert Hall during the second Winter at Tantora festival.

Singer-songwriter and lead singer of the band, Jay Kay, said: “We were excited to be invited to this ancient and unique city and would like to learn more about the culture and history.

“We can’t wait to see how our funky sounds work in what seems like a truly unique location, the magical, mirrored Maraya Concert Hall. It’s a privilege to be able to play anywhere in the world and look forward to the party To bring AlUla. “

The hall is the largest mirror-built theater in the world, can accommodate 500 people and is equipped with a high-quality sound system. The event, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, is held in the city to show its unique location, picturesque landscapes, history and culture.

Jamiroquai, from London, will perform a selection of their biggest hits that helped define music in the 1990s and beyond.

Led by Kay, the group was founded in 1992, and is best known for hits including “Canned Heat”, “Virtual Insanity”, which won video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards 1997, and “Deeper Underground” that at the top was the charts in the UK. All eight albums reached the British top 10 charts, three of which reached the number 1 spot.

During their career, Jamiroquai has sold more than 26 million albums worldwide. Their third album, ‘Traveling Without Moving’ (1996), was mentioned in the Guinness Book of Records as the best-selling funk album in history.

The band also won the Ivor Novello Award for an excellent song collection from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, in addition to a Grammy, two Billboard Music Awards and 16 nominations for The BRIT Awards. The Winter at Tantora festival includes many other attractions, including local markets, a winter garden, farms and the old town of AlUla.

Over the course of 12 weeks, the festival presents a range of activities that combine Eastern and Western culture, incorporating the heritage of AlUla as a meeting place for different civilizations from around the world.

The event takes place every weekend until March 7 and visitors have the opportunity to visit the historical heritage sites before they come close to the public until October this year. Musical and artistic performances by some of the most respected Arab and international artists will also be performed.

