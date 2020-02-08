RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – When Marília de Barros Silva heard that the popular Brazilian football club Flamengo had signed a player for almost 17 million euros, she was sad – but also annoyed.

For a year now, she has been trying unsuccessfully to reach an agreement with Club Rio de Janeiro after her teenage son Arthur Vinicius was killed in a fire that flooded his dormitory at the team’s academy for young players.

De Barros Silva says she was incredulous at how much was paid for the team’s new star. She says it overshadows the amount she and the prosecutor tried to pay Flamengo to compensate for the loss of her son, a promising defender who played for the Brazilian Under-17 team.

Saturday has been a year since the fire killed ten Flamengo Academy players, all between 14 and 16 years old. It was the “worst tragedy” in the team’s 124-year history, as club president Rodolfo Landim has since said repeatedly.

Against this dark background, Flamengo experienced one of the best seasons in decades. The team won the Rio State Championship, the first Brazilian championship since 2009, and the renowned Copa Libertadores in an exciting final against the Argentine River Plate. Flamengo hadn’t won a South American crown in 38 years.

The success of 2019 helped the club sign multi-million dollar contracts for players, but compensation agreements were made with only four of the ten victim families. Negotiations with the others seemed to have stalled when the police investigation into possible murder charges was completed on Friday.

In a country where every fifth Brazilian is a flamengo fan, de Barros Silva and other parents wonder when justice and peace will come.

“Flamengo is insensitive to turning this page,” she said in her humble home in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

She and other parents were emotionally damaged by the club’s lack of empathy, she said. Some of them have not even received a call from executives.

Relatives of the victims gathered on Saturday in front of Flamengo’s training center to light candles to commemorate their lost sons. However, they were not allowed to enter the facility. This despite the verbal approval of the chairman of the board at a public hearing at the state parliament conference on Friday.

Wedson Cândido de Matos, father of 14-year-old defender Pablo Henrique, traveled 450 kilometers to attend the memorial service. At the public hearing on Friday, he said, “Do you know what I have from my son? Just pain. Just a hole. Flamengo won the title, I got pain. I have a coffin full of ashes. “

Documents that emerged shortly after the fire showed that the club had for years violated the city’s regulations at the training facility, amassed fines and was questioned by prosecutors who treated academy players and the container-like structure in which they were housed were questioned. Lawyers from the academy family’s families and fire protection experts said the polyurethane used to build the makeshift dormitories could have fired the blazing flame.

Flamengo executives say conditions at the academy have improved since the tragedy. The club also emphasizes that it has paid a court order of 10,000 reais ($ 2,300) a month to families.

“Flamengo is an immeasurable force. We feel like ants fighting giants, ”said Mariju Maciel, a lawyer who represents the family of one of the victims, on Friday during the Rio legislative hearing.

In 2019, thanks to sponsors and TV rights, Flamengo saw gross sales increase to 857 million reais ($ 200 million) – the highest income a Brazilian club has generated in a year. It also makes a lot of money with its players. The recent transfers by strikers Vinicius Júnior and Reinier to Spanish club Real Madrid have reportedly brought the club € 75 million.

With such sums, the most popular club in Brazil was able to spend a lot of money on new players.

A few days ago, the club reportedly agreed to pay Inter Milan nearly 17 million euros for record player Gabriel Barbosa, who was loaned out as Gabigol last year. Flamengo’s most expensive commitment in 2019 was Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta, which cost almost 20 million euros.

The team’s coincidence paradoxically subjected the victims’ families to opportunism. Some Flamengo fans claim that the families use the tragedy to make money and thereby affect the image of their beloved team.

Flamengo was also targeted. On at least three occasions, fans of competing clubs have called things like “murderous team” during the games. The recent incident during a game at Rio’s historic Maracana Stadium last month triggered an investigation by the Rio Sports Court.

On Twitter, Flamengo’s official account published the names of the deceased youngsters as well as a picture in which the team and the coaching staff were gathered in a circle for a minute’s silence.

On Thursday, the police investigating the flamengo fire sent their conclusions in 13 volumes to the prosecutor for review. The prosecutor’s office will investigate whether manslaughter or manslaughter charges should be filed, the local media reported.

Rodolfo Landim, President of Flamengo, says the club’s financial success and compensation for the victims’ families should not be in conflict.

“These are two completely different processes. One has to do with the damage we have done to families and the other is the club’s economic outcome, “said Landim in an interview organized by the club and published on its own YouTube channel.

Landim was joined by one of Flamengo’s vice presidents, Rodrigo Dunshee, who said he believed the amount they offered to families was satisfactory. “We have a limit,” he added.

In the legislative period in which Flamengo boss Reinaldo Belotti previously met with lawmakers after he was threatened with an arrest warrant, lawyers for victims’ families insisted that they hadn’t been able to contact the club since months ago had rejected his offer of compensation.

The lawyers said on Friday that the parents had not sued the club for not having access to the police investigation.

While Flamengo is looking for another season, the relatives learn to live with their loss.

De Barros Silva misses her son the most in the evening when she usually has time to speak to him on the phone.

“My eyes go straight to my watch at 8:50 pm. – the time when I caught up with him, ”she said. “Interesting, a mother’s heart.”

Associated press videographers Lucas Dumphreys and Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.