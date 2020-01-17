Top 6 unforgettable Kid Rock moments

advertisement

For better or worse (generally better, but sometimes worse), Kid Rock is a memorable man. The country-rock rapper, born Robert Ritchie, started his career as a rapper in the nineties and in the following years went from straight-up rap to rap-rock, then from there to a sound with Southern rock and country.

Rock released his first country album in 2001; fans remember the project, Cocky, probably for the collaboration with Sheryl Crow, “Picture”, with which both artists earned their very first CMA Awards nomination. But that song is just one of the memorable Rock moments that readers will relive in the video above.

This clip contains five extra unforgettable “remember when” from Rock’s time in country music. Some are sweet, some are … er, not so many … and readers can press play to view them all.

advertisement

The most political artists of country music

.

advertisement