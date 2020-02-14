Every American Idol winner had to start somewhere – and by “somewhere” we mean the auditorium where nerves are increased, palms sweat and a wrong note could break you.

Carrie Underwood is obviously one of the best-known country idol winners. After “Jesus, take the bike”, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won Grammys, sold millions of albums, and was one of the leading women in the country. But before the shiny trophies lined her shelves, she was a curly-haired girl from Oklahoma with a remarkable talent: chuckling like a chicken. Oh yes, that definitely made the video above.

Other memorable country idol auditions? Well, there was a candidate who was asked to unbutton his shirt a little – especially by a judge. And if you really want to go back in time, the video goes back to Kelly Clarkson’s audition during the first season of the TV singing competition. Do you remember how she sat behind the judge’s table before she won the show ?!

Press the video above to see the auditions of even more popular country idol candidates and winners. They will make you laugh, cry, and wince – but we won’t judge (understand?).

