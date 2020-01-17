Top 5 Steve Earle numbers

advertisement

1.

“Guitar Town”

Van Emmylou Harris’ ‘At the Ryman’ (1992)

The title track and the second single from Earle’s debut studio album, “Guitar Town”, became a hit for the then rising singer-songwriter in 1986. The song also helped win Earle Two Grammy Awards, Best Country Song and Best Country Male Vocalist, in 1987.

“Guitar Town” helped Earle’s career in the late 1980s, but in the early 1990s it would achieve an even greater performance. In 1992, Emmylou Harris and her then new backing band, the Nash Ramblers, recorded “Guitar Town” on the live album At the Ryman. At the time, the legendary auditorium in downtown Nashville was not the shining Mecca of country music it is today; in fact, there were no more public concerts since the Grand Ole Opry moved from the location in 1974. Harris asked permission to play in the Ryman for a set that she describes as a “travelogue of American music,” USA Today reported in 2017. setlist consisted of a carefully selected selection of cover numbers and iconic American classics, including ‘Guitar Town’.

It is largely due to that performance – and the acclaim that followed the recording by Harris – that the Ryman has recovered to the illustrious music destination that is loved by country fans today. Although Harris was the one who recorded the project, it would never have been possible without Earle’s legendary songwriting talent.

.

