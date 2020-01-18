Top 5 speeches of football movies of all time

advertisement

When the magic of film and football is combined, the result often yields some of the most inspiring speeches in films. Every sports fan has that film speech that they can quote word for word. These moments are meant to inspire us and to give inspiration in our own lives.

Note: Video content can contain adult language. Slides and videos can contain spoilers.

Honorable mention. The replacements: “Pain Heels”

Character: Shane Falco

Actor: Keanu Reeves

These guys still have to worry about a delay in the game, even in movies, right? The fictional professional football franchise Washington Sentinels is confronted with a strike by their players. The team must find replacement players to end the season. The team leader completes QB Shane Falco. In this scene, Falco gives his team a motivating boost by reminding them that the fight is temporary for them, but glory lasts forever.

Little Giants: “One Time”

Character: Danny O’Shea

Actor: Rick Moranis

This speech is fun and light-hearted compared to others on this list. Coach Danny O’Shea and his team have to compete against the Cowboys. A “David vs. Goliath’s story based on a little competition match with far too serious coaches. Coach O’Shea reminds his team that although they will lose almost every time, there is always the one time they will win. Shea’s speech inspires them to believe that it is now time.

Rudy: “Stop”

Character: Fortune

Actor: Charles S. Dutton

When Rudy finds out that he will not make the list of dressers for Notre Dame, he wants to stop. There has been a time in everyone’s life that something goes wrong and we ask ourselves, “What is the point?” Rudy faces this moment and is reminded by Fortune, the concierge of the Notre Dame stadium, that stopping should never be an option. He reminds Rudy that he is the only person he has to prove anything in life.

Every Sunday given: “Inches”

Character: Coach Tony D’Amato

Actor: Al Pacino

Coach D’Amato must inspire his defeated team to continue fighting in a very important game. His powerful and sandy speech reminds me that the game, and even life, is a struggle of centimeters. They are everywhere for the taking and if not enough is achieved, the team will be short. His speech motivates the team to give everything they have in the last game of the team’s season.

Remember the Titans: “Come together”

Character: Coach Boone

Actor: Denzel Washington

This famous scene from Remember the Titans is a reminder of what hatred and prejudice have done to a country, the same hatred and prejudices the Titans held as a team. Coach Boone brings his team to Gettysburg and reminds them of who fought and died on the field on which they stood. He urges his team that if they also find no way to unite, they will fail.

Friday Night Lights: “Perfect”

Character: Coach Gaines

Actor: Billy Bob Thornton

Coach Gaines and his team went through a season with ups and downs. He has had to deal with injuries, the risk of dismissal and problems with the personal life of his player. Despite these challenges, the team manages to slip into the playoffs and run to the championship where they should play a superior team from Dallas. In a powerful break, coach Gaines reminds his team that perfection is more than just having more points on the scoreboard.

