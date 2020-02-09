Over the course of his multi-year career in country music, Ernest Tubb was recognized as one of the leading pioneers of the genre. Born in Texas, born in 1914, grew up with Jimmie Rodgers, carefully studied his voice and style, and learned how to play guitar, singing and yodelling like his musical hero.

When the young artist began to deal with music professionally, his early records and live performances reflected his love for Rodgers – perhaps even to the point of unoriginality. That changed in 1939 when a tonsillectomy changed Tubbs vocal range and yodelling skills. As a result, the singer decided to resume his work as a performer and focus more on songwriting.

But when Tubb worried that his career as a singer was over, he did it unnecessarily. In fact, he had just started an impressive ten-year tenure as a country performer. In the meantime, his focus on songwriting helped him develop the groundbreaking Honky-Tonk sound that eventually became his signature.

Tubb sang many hits that he did not write (like “Thanks a Lot”), but he also had a strong number of songs that not only became hits for him but also became classics, recorded by some of the artist ‘s greatest artists genres. Read on as The Boot lists the most influential and enduring songs Tubb has ever written.

5

“A Soldier’s Last Letter” 1944 The origins of this song go back to World War II when singer-songwriter Redd Stewart was stationed as a sergeant in the South Pacific. He wrote “Soldier’s Last Letter” overseas, then sent it to Tubb, who brought his own songwriting talent to the track and released it in 1944. From then on, “Soldier’s Last Letter” became a hit and spent the first four weeks on the Billboard country map. Even more remarkable than the popularity of the song is its longevity. In the decades after its first release, “Soldier’s Last Letter” was edited by over a dozen other artists. Merle Haggard released one of the song’s best-known interpretations in 1971, and George Jones, Wanda Jackson, Stonewall Jackson and many more have also released their own versions. “Soldier’s Last Letter” even produced a Danish adaptation! In 1979, over 30 years after its first release, Tubb released a new version of “Soldier’s Last Letter” as a duet with Johnny Cash.

4

“I bite my fingernails and think of you” 1949 Originally released as the B-side of “Don’t Rob Another Man’s Castle”, “I’m Biting My Fingernails and Thinking Of You” was part of a two-song collaboration with the Andrews Sisters. Tubb was co-author of the track with Ernie Benedict, Roy West and Lenny Sanders. Throughout his career, Tubb developed into an experienced duetist who worked with Red Foley and the Wilburn Brothers and the Andrews Sisters. In the mid-1960s, he started recording with Loretta Lynn, who was a relative newcomer to country music at the time. For the rest of the decade, the two were frequent collaborators and released three albums together. The second of these three projects, 1067’s Singin ‘Again, contains a new version of “I’m Biting My Fingernails and Thinking of You”.

3

“Blue Eyed Elaine” 1940 One of Tubb’s earliest hits, “Blue Eyed Elaine”, is also one of his most enduring: Most recently, John Prine and Mac Wiseman covered the song in 2006. When “Blue Eyed Elaine” was first released in 1940, it was the culmination of a period of intense songwriting for Tubb. A tonsillectomy had changed his vocal range and yodelling ability, making him believe that his career as a performer had actually ended. This turned out to be far away, but for a while the country artist focused on songwriting. His efforts paid off: Two years later, in 1942, Gene Autry covered “Blue Eyed Elaine”.

2

“Tomorrow will never come” (1945 “Tomorrow Never Comes”, which was written in 1945 together with his colleague Johnny Bond, became another hit that was popular with country artists over the following decades. Tubb recorded the Honky-Tonk tune on his 1959 LP, The Ernest Tubb Story, and it appears again on the 2006 hit album The Definitive Collection, which came out after Tubb’s death. Meanwhile, a lot of other artists pounced on “Tomorrow Never Comes”. B. J. Thomas and Glen Campbell both released their own interpretations of the track in 1965. Loretta Lynn, George Jones and Elvis Presley made their own twists for the song during the 1960s and 1970s.

1

“Walking the floor over you” 1941 No song from Tubb’s career represents his contributions to Honky-Tonk music as effectively as “Walking the Floor Over You”, a track that probably became his career-defining song after its release in 1941. In addition to selling over a million copies, “Walking the Floor Over You” was featured in the 1980 film “Coal Miner’s Daughter” based on the life and music of Loretta Lynn. The song was covered by a variety of artists, and Tubb himself recorded a version of it in which Merle Haggard appeared in 1979. (Over the course of his career, he recorded solo versions of “Walking the Floor Over You” several times.) The song cemented Tubb’s lasting legacy in the country music genre, not only as a performer but also as a songwriter with the goal of lasting to create lasting hits in format.

