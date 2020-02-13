Country legend Waylon Jennings died in 2002, but left indelible traces in the genre. Jennings not only scored several hit charts as a solo artist, but was also part of the Highwaymen supergroup, which included Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash.

During his illustrious career, Jennings released more than 80 albums and mapped over 60 singles. Below, The Boot takes a look at our selection for 10 of Jennings’ best songs.

10

“Rose in paradise” From: ‘Hangin’ Tough ‘(1987) “Rose in Paradise” was written by Jim McBride and Stewart Harris and was Jennings ‘debut single from Hangin’ Tough. The song that became Jenning’s 12th # 1 hit was inspired by a woman named Rose, who probably killed all five of her husbands in the 19th century. “I told him about this home from outside Huntsville, Alabama, where this woman named Rose lived in the 19th century,” says McBride The Boot. “She had five wealthy husbands, and all died mysteriously. They have brought her to justice and have never been able to prove that she poisoned either of them.” “Rose in Paradise” became Jennings last hit # 1.

9

“Are you sure Hank did it like this?” From: “Dreaming My Dreams” (1975) Jennings honored Hank Williams with this tune that questioned the trajectory of country music with lines like “Lord it’s the same old tune, violin and guitar / where do we get it from here? / Rhinestone suits and shiny new cars /”. It’s been the same for years / We have to change. “The # 1 hit was covered by Clint Black, Robert Earl Keen, Jack Ingram and others.

8th

“Highwaymen” From: “Highwayman” (1985) “Highwayman” was the quartet’s first single, The Highwaymen, and their only single to top the charts. “Highwayman” was written by Jimmy Webb and first published by Webb and Glen Campbell before Marty Stuart convinced the Highwaymen to include it too.

7

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)” From: ‘Ol’ Waylon ‘(1977) “Luckenbach, Texas” topped the charts for six weeks and became one of the most successful songs in Jennings’ career. The song, which is about a rich couple whose money is driving them apart, refers to Jennings himself, as well as Nelson, Williams, and Jerry Jeff Walker.

6

“I’ve always been crazy” From: “I’ve always been crazy” (1978) “I’ve always been crazy” is the title track of Jennings ’25. Studio album and contains lines like “I was always crazy and the difficulties it gave me / I broke for things I did.” and I haven’t done / I can’t say I’m proud of all the things I’ve done / but I can say I never deliberately hurt anyone. “The icon wrote the song as a statement after another drug failure due to Jennings’ long history with cocaine. “It was a media frenzy, like sharks that smell blood in the water,” Jennings later shared in his autobiography Waylon: An Autobiography. “I couldn’t go anywhere without a group of reporters raving about me.”

5

“Theme from ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ (good old boys)” From: ‘Music Man’ (1980) Jennings sang the theme song for the successful TV show Dukes of Hazzard and also acted as the show’s narrator, but the TV version of the song was slightly different from the radio version: on Dukes of Hazzard, the song contained the lines “Fightin ‘the “System like two modern Robin Hoods,” while the radio version added, “You know, my mother loved me, but she doesn’t understand, they keep showing my hands and not my face on TV,” in relation to the fact that the producers of the show did just that.

4

“Kind woman” From: ‘Kindhearted Woman’ (1972) “Good Hearted Woman” was the title track of Jennings ’16. Studio album. The song written by Jennings and Nelson was inspired when Jennings and Nelson traveled together and saw a sign advertising Ike and Tina Turner that said she was a “kind woman who loves men with two timings”. Jennings and Nelson wrote the song while playing poker, and Nelson’s then-wife Connie Koepke wrote the lines down as they said it.

3

“I’m a Ramblin ‘Man” From: ‘The Ramblin’ Man ‘(1974) Ray Pennington originally wrote and recorded “I’m a Ramblin ‘Man” and Jennings became a fan of his version. For years Jennings promised to record “I’m a Ramblin ‘Man”, but it wasn’t until Pennington wrote another song that Jennings wanted him to finally keep that promise. “I loved Ray’s recording,” said Jennings, “and when we got to the studio he had another song that I wanted,” Oklahoma Sunshine. “That was the one that I really wanted, and I said, ‘Ray, if you let me do “Oklahoma Sunshine” I’ll also record “I’m a Ramblin ‘Man” and let you produce it.’ ”

2

“Amanda” From: ‘Greatest Hits’ (1979) “Amanda” was written by Bob McDill and first recorded by Don Williams. Jennings also recorded “Amanda” for his album “The Ramblin ‘Man” in 1974, but only released it as a single when he included it in his album “Greatest Hits”. The song topped the charts for three weeks and was nominated for both a CMA award and an ACM award as single of the year.