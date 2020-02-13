Country music would simply not be the same without sad love songs.

Whether it’s reliving sweet memories or saying goodbye bitterly, the saddest love songs are universal and share emotions that we can all relate to. And the best (or worst?) Of them are the ones we can’t quite get through without shedding a few tears.

Have a handkerchief or two ready as The Boot counts down the tear-stained top 10 sad love songs in country music.

10

“Whiskey Lullaby” Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “We found her face down in the pillow / clinging to his picture of love life.” Paisley and Krauss tell the 2004 story of how a whiskey bottle in the hands of two broken-hearted people turns into a deadly weapon with no reason left to live. An angel choir sends both to their final resting place.

9

“For my broken heart” Reba McEntire Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “This sun blinds me when it wakes me out of the dark / I think the world didn’t stop because of my broken heart.” This 1991 ballad tells the overly familiar story of a couple dealing with a painful breakup. But the real story of the plane crash in the same year McEntire lost eight of its band members gave the song an almost unbearable edge.

8th

“Let go” Suzy Bogguss Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “She had 18 years to prepare for this day. She should have tears behind her, she’s crying anyway.” A child grows up and prepares to continue with his life. But packing up valuable memories for 18 years is not easy – and it’s even more difficult for mom. This sad love song by Bogguss from 1992 is heartbreaking for completely different reasons.

7

“When I call your name” Vince Gill Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “The lonely sound of my voice drives me crazy / And just like rain the tears keep falling / Nobody answers when I call your name.” In this 1990 Gill Weeper, he comes home to an empty house with nothing but a farewell note. Sometimes silence – and a sad steel guitar – can speak louder than a word could ever say. Patty Loveless participates in some haunting harmony vocals.

6

“Ghost in this house” Shenandoah Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “I am all that is left of two burning hearts. Once out of control, it has cost my body and soul.” Darkness and loneliness now haunt a once happy home where fiery love has been extinguished ever since. This heartbreaking love song from Shenandoah from 1990 was covered by Alison Krauss and Union Station in an even more beyond version.

5

“The dance” Garth Brooks Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “If only I had known how the king would fall / Who should say that, maybe I would have changed everything.” This 1989 song is Brooks’ musical version of the Tennyson line. “It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” The powerful ballad is one of Brooks career singles. While the message may seek hope, the video of the song is a sad reminder of great loss.

4

“I’m so lonely, I could cry” Hank Williams Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “Have you ever seen a robin cry when leaves started to die? That means it has lost the will to live.” In just a few years, Williams said almost everything there was to say in country music: the good, the bad, and the tragic. This is a sad love song from 1949 with a tear in – and in between – every single, sad note.

3

“I’m falling to pieces” Patsy Cline Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “You want me to act like we never kissed. You want me to forget and pretend we never met.” A tough exterior cannot keep up with an early memory of lost love. Cline sticks to this 1961 song, even though she admits that she’s unable to stop the onslaught of a complete breakdown.

2

“If you’re reading this” Tim McGraw Tissue-Worthy Lyric: “If you read this halfway around the world / I won’t be there to see the birth of our little girl.” McGraw paid tribute to fallen soldiers and their families with this 2007 song that far too many Americans can refer to. The title, written in the form of a letter received by a soldier’s widow, creates a deep sense of sadness and loss.