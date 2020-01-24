Top 10 Ray Stevens numbers

advertisement

Country Music Hall of Fame induces Ray Stevens’ contributions to the genre spanning more than 60 years and include his work as a songwriter, session musician, producer and businessman. These varied roles remain a joke for Nashville’s namesake, the CabaRay Showroom.

That said, every collection of Stevens’ most memorable tunes must be dominated by the colorful characters and cartoon-like voices that made him a pear of Minnie Pearl, Roger Miller and other comic ambassadors for country music. As such, this list of Stevens’ 10 best songs differs from the serious ones and reminds old fans of classic characters like Ahab the Arabian faithful camel and fez-bearing party animal Coy.

10

“Santa Claus watches over you” From ‘The Best of Ray Stevens’ (1967) If Alvin and the Chipmunks have taught us anything, it is that humor can make a popular song slip into the tried and tested rotation of family-friendly holiday favorites. Think of Stevens’ best Christmas song in the same way as’ The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) ‘: it’s crazy, but it is no doubt fun to sing with the children.

9

“Would Jesus wear a Rolex” From ‘Crackin’ Up ‘(1987) Although it seems to be inspired by the influx of televangelist scandals from the late 1980s, this still applies to the crooked priorities of some famous preachers and politicians. It also stands out because it brings a more serious tone than most comedy songs by Stevens. He didn’t need funny voices or crazy characters to get over a valid point.

8

“Shriner’s Convention” From ‘Shriner’s Convention’ (1980) With comic cut-outs, multiple elaborate characters and an absurd plot, this old stand-by about a confused Shriner meeting looks more like a sitcom than a country song. It is one of Stevens’ funniest and best outdated standards, and has quite the cute knuckle in Coy.

7

“It’s Margaret again” From “He thinks he is Ray Stevens” (1984) This exaggerated story of a joker might be ranked higher if it comes from Stevens’ pen. Turns out it’s Paul Craft, the talented Nashville songwriter who is known for Mark Chesnutt’s ‘Brother Jukebox’. Craft’s original single from 1974 dates back ten years older than the more famous version of Stevens.

6

“Misty” From ‘Misty’ (1975) The continued popularity of Stevens and the overall contribution to country music were sometimes reinforced by serious material. That was the case with this timeless love song, with one of the great opening lines of the genre of all time: “Look at me / I am as helpless as a kitten in a tree.” His 1975 Grammy-winning version had an earlier life in the jazz and pop repertoire of Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby, Johnny Mathis and others.

5

“Everything is beautiful” From ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ (1970) Everything is no joke for Stevens, as evidenced by “Everything is beautiful”. It is a beautiful gospel-influenced approval for the Biblical Golden Rule (“Do others as you want them to do to you”). It connects with the family-friendly audience of all ages that has been supporting its music for decades.

4

“Ahab the Arab” From ‘1,837 Seconds of Humor’ (1962) Although it is hardly crackling in our Top 5, this 1962 hit put Stevens on the map and proved that a simple session musician could find an audience with comedy songs. Ahab’s camel, Clyde, introduces one of the most beloved – or irritating, depending on who you ask – voices in the singer’s vast catalog of novelties.

3

“Gitarzan” From ‘Gitarzan’ (1969) The best combination of Stevens from popular culture crosses the well-known story of Tarzan and Jane with rock’n roll camp. Although the camel sound of the new Hall of Famer is better known, he must shout the best Tarzan, apart from a fellow timeless giant comedy, Carol Burnett.

2

“The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” From “He thinks he is Ray Stevens” (1984) Much of Stevens’ spiritual and political material draws attention to his Christian faith. But with this standard, he gives a master class in poking fun after your own kind. Just like the best national news, it is outrageous yet strangely related to its target group. After all, whoever in any group who values ​​a set of morals has never met a sister (or brother) better than you?