Country music has an abundance of songs about falling in love and hoping that it will last. But what about the melodies that celebrate relationships that go beyond the distance?

True love is one of life’s greatest anchors and the subject of some of the greatest country songs of all time. From traditional classics to more modern dishes and from cheerful and optimistic to reflective and introspective, The Boot counts down the top 10 country love songs.

10

“I love you further” Reba McEntire Love lines: “Sometimes I swear it could be easier to throw in the towel. One day we’ll look back and say, ‘Look at us now.'” McEntire is realistic about love and recognizes that relationships require work. This love song, written by Ronnie Dunn and Terry McBride, underscores the value of putting it through thick and thin.

9

“When I said I was doing it” Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black Love lines: “When I said ‘I do’ I meant that / until the end of time / I will be faithful and true to you / I had that in mind when I said ‘I do’.” Black wrote this for his wife and then asked for something in return – to sing harmony on it. This chart topper, released in 1999, is still a staple in weddings.

8th

“Over the years” Kenny Rogers Love lines: “Over the years when everything went wrong / Together we are strong / I know I belong / Right here with you over the years.” Rogers topped the song on the adult contemporary charts 30 years ago, making it an instant classic. Like McEntire, he sings about how relationship roller coasters only make a couple stronger.

7

“I will still love you” Restless heart Love lines: “Never before did I know / How loving someone could be / Now I can see you and me / For a lifetime.” The restless heart promises to love “until the sun doesn’t shine” and “until the last moon rises”. Both country and adult contemporary radio have shown the same love for this song over 25 years later.

6

“Could I have this dance” Anne Murray Love lines: “Could I have this dance for the rest of my life? / Would you be my partner every night?” Lace up these dance shoes and never take them off. From the soundtrack of the Urban Cowboy film, this song tells the sweet story of how to find a person who fills your dance card until the end of time.

5

“Do you remember as” Alan Jackson Love lines: “Remember when 30 seemed so old / Now look back / It’s just a step / To where we are, where we’ve been.” This song is an honest insight into Jackson’s life with Mrs. Denise. “Remember When” reports on her dating years during her life, in which three daughters were raised, and even on her temporary separation. It carries the couple into the future and promises to keep all good and bad memories.

4

“Love me” Collin Raye Love lines: “And until then, until I see you again / I will love you / love me.” Raye’s first hit # 1 is about a grandpa who shows his grandson a grandma’s love letter that was written the day they tried to escape. The touching note closes at her funeral and marks the end of a love story about which it is worth writing.

3

“You are still the one” Shania Twain Love lines: “You are still the one I run to / The one I belong to / You are still the one I want for life.” This song, released on Valentine’s Day in 1998, catapulted Twain to a crossover superstar, topping both the country and AC charts, and winning her two Grammys. Co-author Mutt Lange may no longer be the one Twain runs to – the couple who married in 1993 and divorced in 2010 – but this song remains one of her most popular.

2

“Then” Brad Paisley Love lines: “I can only see you on the way with a baby / I can only see you when your hair turns gray / What I can’t see is how I’ll ever love you more / But I said that before.” “ Paisley wrote this for Mrs. Kimberly after the birth of her son Jasper to show how his love for her grew every day. “The day before [the baby was born] I thought I would love her,” he explains. “But then 24 hours later …”