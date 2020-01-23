Top 10 Country Grammy Awards moments

advertisement

Since 1959, “Music’s Biggest Night” – the Grammy Awards – has featured the world’s top artists in every musical genre, from pop and R&B to country, bluegrass, folk and Americana. And there have been some memorable Grammy moments with some of The Boot’s favorite artists.

From the victory of LeAnn Rimes at the tender age of 14 to the surprising sweep of the Dixie Chicks in 2007 – not to mention the woman who has more Grammy than any other and some truly amazing versions – these are our Top 10 country moments from Grammy Awards history.

10

Lady Antebellum Garner Five Grammy 54th annual Grammy Awards (2011) Lady Antebellum gave country music a huge moment to shine at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in 2011. The trio received two of the biggest prizes of the evening, the all-genre Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for their second studio album, Need You Now, respectively the title number. Lady A also performed at the ceremony and picked up Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocals, running away with five of the six awards they were nominated for and paving the way for their next album, Own the Night. Like Need You Now, the record debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 when it was released in September 2011.

9

Carrie Underwood wins the best new artist 49th annual Grammy Awards (2007) Carrie Underwood is undoubtedly the biggest star of the American Idol singing competition, and she proved it at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007 and defeated Corinne Bailey Rae, James Blunt, Chris Brown and Imogen Heap for the best new artist. Underwood was only the second land artist in Grammy’s history and the first in ten years to win the award. That year she also took the Best Female Country Vocal performance, for ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’. The trophies would be the first of several Grammies for the talented artist.

8

Glen Campbell wins album of the year 11th annual Grammy Awards (1969) In 1969, beloved country artist Glen Campbell showed everyone that country music stars could play with the big boys. At the 11th annual Grammy Awards, he took the trophy for Album of the Year, for By the Time I Get to Phoenix, and beat legendary artists such as the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, José Feliciano, and Richard Harris. The hit maker “Wichita Lineman” had won four Grammy the previous year. Kevin Winter, Getty Images

7

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus Perform “Fifteen” 51st annual Grammy Awards (2009) Do you remember that Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus were just teenagers? We hardly do that either, but the two singers came together at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in 2009 for an innocent, impactful and inspiring duet of Swift’s hit ‘Fifteen’, which she wrote when she herself was a teenager with a new face. Their performance was a great moment for the Grammys – and now both women have become two of the world’s greatest superstars.

6

‘The Joke’ Catapults Brandi Carlile Into the Spotlight 61st annual Grammy Awards (2019) Brandi Carlile played for the first time at the Grammy Awards in 2019 – and what a performance it was! After winning three trophies during the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast, she took the stage during the live ceremony to sing and play ‘The Joke’, one of the striking songs on her critically acclaimed album By the Way, I Forgive You. Fans who did not know who Carlile is immediately converted and those who appreciate her emotional, suggestive singing and writing were incredibly astonished. The highs sounded up, the crowd loved it, and it is hard to believe that there was a dry eye in the house by the time she was done. Kevin Winter, Getty Images

5

Kacey Musgraves wins album of the year 61st annual Grammy Awards (2019) In a stunning final of the Grammy Awards 2019, Kacey Musgraves took home the Album of the Year trophy, defeating Janelle Monae, Post Malone, Brandi Carlile and more. Although she had won Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance earlier this year, Musgraves looked genuinely shocked when she went to the stage to accept her prize for her critically acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour. Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

4

Willie Nelson wins the Grammy Legend Award 32nd annual Grammy Awards (1990) In 1990, at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards, Willie Nelson was among the first class recipients of the prestigious Grammy Legend Award, which “recognizes continuous contributions and influence on the recording field.” Andrew Lloyd Webber, Liza Minelli and Smokey Robinson also received the prize that year. Johnny Cash is the only other country artist who has received a Grammy Legend Award; he was given the following year, at the 33rd annual ceremony. Olivier Douliery-Pool, Getty Images

3

Regrouping the Highwaymen for Grammy Awards Performance 56th annual Grammy Awards (2014) The year 1984 was a memorable year in country music as it saw four of the greatest superstars of the genre – Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson – come together as a supergroup. In that year the quartet recorded ‘Highwayman’, a single that produced an album, inspired the name of the quartet and led to more than 10 years of them being on stage together. Almost 20 years later, the 56th annual Grammy Awards were made extra special in 2014 when the legendary group (without Cash and Jennings, who died in 2003 and 2002 respectively) regrouped for a special performance: Kristofferson and Nelson performed “Highwayman” accompanied by Merle Haggard and Blake Shelton for “Okie From Muskogee” and then launched in a ragged but spicy rendition of “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Cowboys” to finish things.

2

The 14-year-old LeAnn Rimes wins the best new artist 39th annual Grammy Awards (1997) On Sunday evenings, most 14-year-olds think about what they will say to the cute boy the next day at school – they don’t plan an acceptance speech for the Grammy Awards! But LeAnn Rimes made history at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in 1997. With a voice far beyond her 14-year-old age, she took the Best New Artist Trophy genre, setting records as the youngest Grammy winner and the first country act to win best new artist. Rimes defeated fan-favorite artists Jewel, Garbage, No Doubt and the Tony Rich Project in the category; she also picked up Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her song “Blue”. Rick Diamond, Getty Images