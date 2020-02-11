It has long been known that country stars express their thoughts through their lyrics, but usually don’t use four-letter words. While it is common in other genres to have two different versions of a song – one clear and one explicit – it is really quite rare in country music.

But we’ve found a few country stars over the years who dared to swear … and then had to go back to the studio to produce a family-friendly version of the same song for country radio airplay. The alternative? Just accept the fact that the radio could beep in the middle of your song.

Below, The Boot lists our selection for the top 10 censored songs in country music.

10

“Baggage” Miranda Lambert Original line: “Come and get your s – t!” Squeaky clean alternative: “Come and get it.” Never avoiding saying her opinion, Lambert says exactly what she wanted to say on the album version of this song. She also released a clean version for the radio to ensure that the first single from her hit album, Four the Record, continued to hit the charts.

9

“Stronger woman” jewel Original line: “Only until he is hungry or needs cleaning.” Squeaky clean alternative: “Only until he is hungry or alert or needs to be cleaned.” The pop star, who became a country songbird, played it safe on her debut country single and replaced “h — y” (rhymes with cheesy … if you’re not in the mood to play Hangman!) avoid the word “playful” controversy on country radio.

8th

“Find a good time” Lady Antebellum Original line: “Would you get the wrong impression if I just called us a taxi?” Squeaky clean alternative: “Would you get the wrong impression if I asked you to dance now?” Some may have gotten a wrong impression of Hillary Scott’s playful suggestion, but we have the impression that it only suggests the responsible use of a particular driver and not anything mischievous.

7

“Toe” Zac Brown Band Original line: “I have my toes in the water, a– in the sand.” Squeaky clean alternative: “I have my toes in the water, toes in the sand.” The boys from the Zac Brown Band were “knee-deep” in radio arrangements for this single No. 1 from 2009. The word “a–” was replaced by “Toes” in the refrain, while “Roll a big fat one” by some Stations was completely blown out.

6

“Follow Your Arrow” Kacey Musgraves Original line: “If the straight and the narrow become a little too straight, roll up a joint or not / just follow your arrow where it points.” With “Follow Your Arrow”, which celebrates individuality, Musgraves made one of the boldest decisions in recent country music history. The song contains some challenging lines about girls kissing girls and marijuana use that have remained intact for the radio single. Interestingly, when Musgraves debuted the song at the CMA Awards, the producers decided to leave the line, “kiss a lot of boys / or kiss a lot of girls if you feel like it,” but cover the line up, “roll up a joint.” Instead of trying to deal with all the different challenges posed by poetry, some radio markets simply chose not to play the song.

5

“Image” Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow Original line: “I filled up with cocaine and whiskey.” Squeaky clean alternative: “I filled up on (beep) and whiskey.” What happens when two rock stars band together to form a heartbreaking ballad? Controversial lyrics for country radio. “Picture” gave Sheryl Crow and Kid Rock two premieres: a song in the top 25 country charts and a nomination for the CMA Awards as Vocal Event of the Year.

4

“A boy named Sue” Johnny Cash Original line: “I am the son-in-law who called you Sue!” Squeaky clean alternative: “I am the son of a bitch who called you Sue!” We certainly understand his disappointment with the choice of name, but Sue didn’t get the same sympathy from country radio in 1969. Despite the graphic nature of the entire song, the radio thought it was only necessary to beep “b — h”. from the original editing, removing the only obvious swear word.

3

“Courtesy of Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)” Toby Keith Original line: “We’ll put a boot in your a– it’s the American way!” Squeaky clean alternative: “We put a boot in your butt, that’s the American way!” At the height of patriotism after the events of September 11th, Keith retaliated against the enemies of our nation with the brazen tune that contained the famous (or for some, notorious) “boat” lyrics. Although he delivered an uncensored version for country radio, some programmers opted for a PG version that annoyed some steadfastly patriotic country listeners.

2

“Picture to burn” Taylor Swift Original line: “I say mine that you are gay.” Squeaky clean alternative: “You don’t mind if I say.” The Queen of Squeaky Clean has tailored her melody “Picture to Burn” for a radio contribution and has removed a line about the spread of gay rumors from the vengeful texts in order to offer her legion of young, revered fans a more politically correct version. She also removed “damn” from “Teardrops on My Guitar” and erased every trace of controversy from her self-titled multi-platinum debut album.