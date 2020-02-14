From 2002 to 2016, American Idol was an important showcase for country music, and after Carrie Underwood became a superstar after her fourth season win, the Reality Singing Competition was even more committed to hiring some of the best young country singers in the world Find. The show helped discover a virtual who’s who of today’s country, including Kellie Pickler, Scotty McCreery and Kree Harrison.

As Idol prepares to return to television, The Boot looks back at the country talent that found its way into our hearts on the TV show. Our list of Top 10 American Idol Country Singers includes a mix of established stars and younger artists who choose the best of the best from every season so far.

10 Gracin was the first country star to be discovered on American Idol. The former Marine finished fourth in the show’s second season and signed with Lyric Street Records after his release in 2004. His self-titled debut album produced three top 10 singles, one of which, “Nothing to Lose”, reached No. 1. 1. Rick Diamond, Getty Images

9 Gokey finished third in the eighth season of American Idol. The former worship leader auditioned for the show just a few weeks after the death of his first wife, Sophia, and stayed there until the finale. After the show, he released an album, My Best Days, and scored a hit single with “My Best Days Are Ahead of Me”. Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

8th James was already a veteran when he came to Idol, which was shown in his experienced live performances. The singer and guitarist quickly became a fan favorite and finished third in the show’s ninth season. He then signed with Sony and released his self-titled debut album in 2012.

7 Covington appeared in the fifth season of American Idol. The singer finally finished eighth and signed with Lyric Street Records. His self-titled debut album from 2007 reached number 1 and scored three top 10 singles, including “A Different World”. Rick Diamond, Getty Images

6 Harrison is a Nashville veteran who had a publishing and record deal before she was ever with Idol, but neither was clear. She dominated the stage from the first appearance in season 12 and took second place. Harrison is now preparing to release a new album in mid-2020. Larry Busacca, Getty Images

5 Pickler is one of the most popular artists in idol history. In season five, she took sixth place with her combination of a winning personality and a strong voice, and then released two albums that earned her a string of melodic country hits. Pickler won a season of Dancing With the Stars and more recently earned her own reality show. I love Kellie Pickler, on CMT and co-moderator of the TV talk show Pickler & Ben. Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

4 Clarkson was the very first American Idol winner in her first season in 2002 and has been an international superstar ever since. Although her success was largely due to pop, Clarkson has released a duo with Reba McEntire, and she has also recorded with Vince Gill to qualify for a place on this list. Darren McCollester, Getty Images

3 Alaina took second place in season 10 in 2011 and subsequently released an album titled Wildflower. The album reached number 5 in the country charts and the singer opened for both Jason Aldean and Sugarland. In 2017 Alaina earned her first No. 1 song with “Road Less Traveled”. Michael Loccisano, Getty Images

2 Few artists are as loyal as McCreery. From the moment he appeared in American Idol’s 10th season, he dominated the competition with his mix of vocal skills and modest charm. After winning the show, he released his debut album Clear as Day in 2011. It placed several hits and was awarded platinum. Michael Loccisano, Getty Images