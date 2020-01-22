Tool reveal additional US tour dates for March - Kerrang!

Last year’s long-awaited Tool album, Fear Inoculum, was the best-selling rock album of 2019 and that momentum helps them to complete their full tour schedule.
Tool has added four extra stops to their tour, all of which take place in March in the northwestern United States:
March
09 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
11 Portland, OR Moda Center
12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tickets can be purchased on Friday, January 24 at 10.00 local time. VIP package will be on sale from January 22 for members of Tool’s official fan club, the Tool Army.
Tool was recently announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Bonnaroo festival, alongside Lizzo and Tame Impala.
Tool is currently touring the US with Author & Punisher and will play their first shows in New Zealand and Australia in six years in February.
For 13 years, fans waited for Tool’s fifth album, surrounded by rumors, theories and false starts. Last year the album finally came out. The highly anticipated Fear Inoculum sold 344,285 in 2019 and earned a 5K rating.
“All these other bands write songs to do this or that, but our only concern is where we meet,” said drummer Danny Carey. “When we get to that room where it takes us, that’s where it goes. Four years ago, when we looked at this, I wanted to try to make a record that was one giant song.”
Here are all previously announced tour dates from Tool:
January
22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
31 Memphis, TN FedEx forum
February
01 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
14 Perth, AUS, RAC Arena
17 Sydney, AUS, Qudos Bank Arena
20 Brisbane, AUS, entertainment center
22 Melbourne, AUS, Rod Laver Arena
28 Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena
June
12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival 2020
