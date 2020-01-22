Tool reveal additional US tour dates for March - Kerrang!

advertisement

Last year’s long-awaited Tool album, Fear Inoculum, was the best-selling rock album of 2019 and that momentum helps them to complete their full tour schedule.

Tool has added four extra stops to their tour, all of which take place in March in the northwestern United States:

March

advertisement

09 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

11 Portland, OR Moda Center

12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tickets can be purchased on Friday, January 24 at 10.00 local time. VIP package will be on sale from January 22 for members of Tool’s official fan club, the Tool Army.

READ THIS: Album overview: Tool – Anxiety Inoculum

Tool was recently announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Bonnaroo festival, alongside Lizzo and Tame Impala.

Tool is currently touring the US with Author & Punisher and will play their first shows in New Zealand and Australia in six years in February.

For 13 years, fans waited for Tool’s fifth album, surrounded by rumors, theories and false starts. Last year the album finally came out. The highly anticipated Fear Inoculum sold 344,285 in 2019 and earned a 5K rating.

“All these other bands write songs to do this or that, but our only concern is where we meet,” said drummer Danny Carey. “When we get to that room where it takes us, that’s where it goes. Four years ago, when we looked at this, I wanted to try to make a record that was one giant song.”

Here are all previously announced tour dates from Tool:

January

22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

28 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

31 Memphis, TN FedEx forum

February

01 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

14 Perth, AUS, RAC Arena

17 Sydney, AUS, Qudos Bank Arena

20 Brisbane, AUS, entertainment center

22 Melbourne, AUS, Rod Laver Arena

28 Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena

June

12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival 2020

READ THIS: Lucky 13: The Fear Inoculum The Real Story Behind Tool

advertisement