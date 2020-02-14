Too sweet! Astronaut dog absolutely loses it when it returns after almost a year in space

After almost a year in orbit on her planet, astronaut Christina Koch has returned from the International Space Station. The time was not lost for her dog.

Even before she made it to the door, her pooch knew she had finally returned from her 328-day business.

The 41-year-old cook broke a record for the number of days a woman stayed in space. It was only 12 days behind the US single space flight record set by Scott Kelly in 2016.

