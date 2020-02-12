Singer-songwriter Tony Lucca from Nashville releases his new song “Beautiful Woman, Happy Man” exclusively for The Boot readers. Press Play to listen.

“Beautiful Woman, Happy Man” is a slow-burning acoustic hymn about holding together in the ups and downs of love. A simple acoustic guitar melody provides the perfect backdrop for Lucca’s raw, emotional vocals.

“Was not always easy, was not always good / Too often I was not caught as lovingly as we should,” Lucca sings. “And yet we stand here and do the best we can. Hand in hand.”

The story of how “Beautiful Woman, Happy Man” was brought to life is really cute: “It was originally written by me for a few long-time supporters who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary,” says Lucca The Boot.

“I had separate emails outlining the individual settings for 20 years. Fortunately, their stories were checked,” he adds. “It was fun to see how both versions of their story helped color the lyrics in different ways. It was pretty inspiring, honest.”

“Beautiful Woman, Happy Man” is the latest in a series of singles that Lucca has released in the past few months and which will culminate in an EP with six songs entitled Right Here. “It was recorded as part of a series of songs that I originally considered for my last album, but for one reason or another they just didn’t end up on the album,” explains Lucca.

Fans can recognize Lucca from his second place in the second season of The Voice or perhaps as a member of the house band from Last Call With Carson Daly. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and Sara Bareilles.

Lucca will spend much of 2020 en route, including upcoming shows at City Vineyard in New York (February 21) and City Winery in Boston, Massachusetts (February 22), Nashville, Tennessee (March 5), and Washington, DC (10th of April). This year’s setlists are based solely on the wishes of the fans on the Tony Lucca 2020 By Request Retrospective Facebook page.

