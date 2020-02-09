His first big break – and lots of laughs – he earned as Buster Bluth, a boy from Mama panicked, at Arrested Development. “Getting a sitcom was my big deal,” recalls Tony Hale, 49, the hit show. “And I got it.”

He would do much more, including two Emmy victories, when he played a slavish Vice President Assistant Julia Louis-Dreyfus on veep. But success, says Tony, didn’t really make him happy. “When I booked Arrested Development, it didn’t satisfy me as I had imagined – and that scared me,” he tells Closer Weekly exclusively in the latest issue of the magazine. “I got the idea that if you don’t practice where you are, if you get what you want, you won’t be satisfied. That was a huge life lesson.”

Tony used this wisdom to write a children’s book (Archibalds Next Big Thing), which is now a DreamWorks animation series that he is promoting on Netflix. He also portrays his Toy Story 4 character in the Disney + series “Forky Asks a Question”. Nevertheless, Tony’s greatest pleasure is spending time with the 13-year-old daughter Loy (with his wife, makeup artist) Martel Thompson54). “She’s a really, really wonderful boy,” says Tony, “who teaches me more every day.”

We are still sad that Veep ended in May. Do you miss it

In terms of relationship, we got very close over seven years – it was like a second family. I will miss these guys.

Do you keep in touch?

We have text strings and talk about the ongoing chaos in politics. You no longer need a veep, you have a sitcom on CNN! (Laughs) It’s kind of sad because you will never be together in this room again. That’s why I never saw the consequences again. I love watching the toggle rolls because I remember that most – cracking and forgetting lines.

They reunited with Julia Louis-Dreyfus when she starred in Archibald’s Next Big Thing. How was it?

She plays a space monkey that lives in a space station and she is afraid of space. (Laughs) She is a wonderful person, so she was kind enough to say yes, and it was really fun to work with her in the cabin.

What is your favorite role?

It’s like choosing your favorite baby – luckily I only have one! I just got off Veep, but (plays Forky in) Toy Story 4… just being part of it is crazy about me. Until the premiere, I was convinced that I would be replaced! And the caricature that I make of (from my Archibalds book) … I can’t tell you how much joy they gave me.

Was there a moment in your childhood that got you on your way?

When I was in seventh grade, my father retired from the army and we moved to Tallahassee, Florida. I wasn’t a sports kid and in the south it’s all about sports. It’s like a religion. I tried to figure out where to connect and my parents registered me at the Young Actors Theater. It was a place where I felt seen, could be stupid and find out who I was. I realized that I really love this world.

How do you look back on your childhood?

If I could go back … you think, “Gosh, I’ve had a lot of influence over how people thought about me,” whether it was someone I thought he was in high school or at the beginning of my career was cool. But I play fearful characters, I play sensitive characters. I am very grateful for all of these challenges because they make you what you are.

They have two new shows, have written a book and can be seen in some upcoming indie films. Do you want to do something else?

It’s funny … but I love talking about this stuff. The older I get, the more it is about enjoying the simple things, not so much about career points. I want to continue to enjoy my work!

Good plan. What does your daughter Loy think of your animation work?

She is 13, she is embarrassed by so much of what I do now, but when we made the book years ago Archibald’s sister was also called Loy and it was really fun to have her help with what Loy should look like. She’s a little young to see Veep. We can watch Arrested, but it’s nice – like Toy Story 4 – to share the work I did with her and take her with me.

Do you think she’ll be an actress too?

She loves to perform. I want her to stay in this room and just find the joy in it.

Did you learn anything from her?

Parenting is a great lesson about fainting. They spend many years establishing a foundation and have to trust that they will remember it.

What is your secret for such a long marriage to Martel?

We had a lot of therapy. We enjoy therapy. (Laughs) We had pre-marital counseling. Marriage brings the story of two people together, and that doesn’t always fit perfectly. The more we know each other, the more we can celebrate and be for each other instead of separating from each other. That is the goal we have.

Any advice to be happy?

I love these questions! Happiness for me is when I can find more joy and wonder in everyday moments.

You’re really good at these questions!

(Laughs) I like to talk about it because I struggle with it. For example, fear can make me see something else in my head. I have to snap back and say, “No, I’m here.”

How would you describe your life today?

I was a little distracted when I was younger. The older you get, the more your eyes open. You mean, “If I don’t inhabit this moment as often as I should, I’ll miss it.”

Do you have a motto that you live by?

Wait, can I look at my cell phone? It’s a bit difficult, but I think that’s why I really resonate with Forky. (In Toy Story 4) he whispers to Woody: “Everything will be fine.” And I love this quote: “Do everything as if it’s the only thing that matters while you know all the time that it doesn’t matter at all.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper