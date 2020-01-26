Tomori returns to torment Hull as Chelsea reaches the fifth round

advertisement

Chelsea ensured a safe passage to the FA Cup fifth round when the header of Fikayo Tomori helped end the hopes of his former club Hull for an upset.

After last weekend’s awkward loss in Newcastle was aggravated by a late Arsenal leveler on Tuesday, Frank Lampard’s Blues avoided a frustrating week that got worse with the hopeful play-offs of Sky Bet Championship.

Hull sometimes looked bright for their first sold-out crowd since the 2017 Premier League dropout, but Chelsea hit 2-1 wins because Michy Batshuayi proved a deflected opener and a Tomori header despite Kamil Grosicki’s late goal of a free kick.

City had not won any of their previous 10 FA Cup meetings with the Blues and faced a tough fight from the sixth minute, when the Batshuayi strike struck Ryan Tafazolli, while the side of Lampard left a sloppy start.

Great rescues from goalkeeper George Long kept Hull’s hope alive and quiet, and highly regarded Jarrod Bowen came close to drawing during a great start to the second period by the men of Grant McCann.

But Tomori, who lent the 2017-18 campaign to the KCOM stadium, ended that excitement for McCann’s side by scoring a header from close range, with Chelsea digging deeper after the deflected free kick from substitute Grosicki of Mateo Kovacic went.

The midfielder of Croatia was one of three Chelsea players who kept a starting point after the 2-2 draw with Arsenal and played a key role in the early opener.

The much changed side of Lampard had a sloppy start against a hull side with a full KCOM stadium, where Kovacic’s diagonal pass found Cesar Azpilicueta wide on the right.

Mason Mount was blocked when he was found by the first cross from Chelsea Skipper, but Batshuayi grabbed the loose ball and shot home via a deflection from Tafazolli. Chelsea’s Mason Mount responds to a challenge from Eric Lichaj van Hull (Mike Egerton / PA)

It was a lower abdomen that made Hull falter.

Apart from a Mallik Wilks cross that Willy Caballero fluttered to, Chelsea stood on the front foot when they changed well and tried to expose the vulnerability of the hosts at full back.

Lang ran off his line to deny Ross Barkley before the English international was dragged wide, with Hull’s keeper producing another nice stop when Mount tried to dodge the ball.

The volume in the KCOM stadium increased after that rescue, with Bowen and Tom Eaves half-hearted attempts before the first half ended with another great save when Azpilicueta got a fierce stop-time shot.

Romp was lucky to just have a goal in the break, but the McCann team started the second period positively and insisted on a leveler.

Bowen came closest to the Tigers and underlined the quality that led to many admiring glances. He burst forward and forced the Chelsea defense back before he took a strike that just flew over the goal of Caballero. Jarrod Bowen vanull in action against Chelsea (Mike Egerton / PA)

Grosicki was brought as Hull scented blood, but they would be caught cold in the 64th minute.

Barkley threw a free kick from the right and Tomori too easily shook George Honeyman’s attention to go home for the visiting support.

Chelsea came close to a third when the game came in the last 20 minutes when Pedro made a left attempt for the goal, with the Spaniard again close after Batshuayi and Tomori made attempts.

Those missed opportunities gave Hull hope and Grosicki made a nervous end and hit a 20-meter free kick that found the top corner thanks to a huge deflection from Kovacic.

Chelsea-substitute Billy Gilmour was refused remotely and Marcos Alonso flashed over when the game was stretched out, with Hull looking for a shock equalizer.

Grosicki threw wide when Hull threw late at Chelsea, but Lampard’s side held out.

