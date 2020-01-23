Tommy Chong writes a Cheech & Chong horror film [Exclusive]

advertisement

It’s been a long time since we saw a Cheech & Chong film, but that could change, provided Tommy Chong did it because we found out that the author and comedian are currently writing one Cheech and Chong horror film, Still, Chong doubts that the project will ever get underway. Although strange things have happened and at a time when networks, streaming services and studios are desperately looking for branded IP, this seems to be possible.

I recently had the opportunity to speak to Tommy Chong for his new film Color Out of Space. During the conversation, he found that he wasn’t actually a big fan of horror, and then ironically revealed that he was spinning this project around and said, “I tried to write a Cheech and Chong horror film.” I then pushed to learn a little more about the film, and here’s what he has to say about it.

“Every comedy team always had a horror film before the breakup. Abbott and Costello Halloween. Abbott and Costello hit the monster. Bing Crosby and Bob Hope had one. Everyone has a horror film. So I always wanted to do it.” A horror movie. We actually made a film for a reunion tour and I wanted to make a horror movie out of it, but I didn’t have the punch I once had at Cheech, so I couldn’t persuade him to play genre, you can have a lot of fun with it. Like Get Out, I like this approach to it. “

In fact, there are classics like Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein that could set a precedent for something like this. Unfortunately, Tommy Chong did not reveal any details in our chat about what the film could look like. Tommy Chong’s appearance in Color Out of Space isn’t too far from the Chong personality we’ve seen on the big screen before. However, he doubted that his film would become a reality when I asked if this could be done.

“Oh, I doubt it will work. My agent and I are working on a lot of things right now. But the main thing I’m working on is keeping warm, feeling good, and being tall.”

Cheech & Chong, consisting of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, became famous as a comedic duo in the 1970s. They released several popular comedy albums and eventually started making films. 1978’s Up In Smoke is the most famous example, but they also appeared in Nice Dreams, Still Smokin and Cheech & Chongs animated film in 2013. Recently they started selling glassware for marijuana enthusiasts under the officially licensed title Cheech and Chong Glass.

Although Tommy Chong has his doubts, this seems to be something that could happen if fans demand it. For example, if a company like Netflix sees value in it, there’s no reason why it couldn’t be made. So who knows? If the news gets out and people make enough noise on social media, this Cheech & Chong horror film may become a reality. Meanwhile, Tommy Chong can be seen in Color Out of Space, which can be seen in RLJE Films cinemas this weekend.

