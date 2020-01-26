Tommy Chong script for a Cheech and Chong horror film

advertisement

How many people would like to see a Cheech and Chong horror film? If your answer is “MUCH”, you are probably not too far from it, because despite the culturally insensitive nature of the films and the fact that they were never meant to be a PC, Cheech and Chong would produce a horror film. It is something that many People want to see and may be willing to fund at least one B-movie or something that automatically goes to a streaming service or DVD. Think about how people would flock here, at least because the names Cheech and Chong still carry a lot of weight with certain crowds, and although both are incredibly old at this point, it could still be something it could do because their legendary status is something that doesn’t have to die out. The only problem is that, according to MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott, Tommy Chong had this to say:

“Every comedy team always had a horror film before they split up. Abbott and Costello Halloween. Abbott and Costello meet the monster. Bing Crosby and Bob Hope had one. Everyone had a horror movie. So I’ve always wanted to make a horror film. In fact, we did a goodbye movie and I wanted to make a horror movie out of it, but I didn’t have the punch I once had with Cheech, so I couldn’t persuade him to do it. It’s a nice genre to play with. You can have a lot of fun with it. I like the approach to Get Out. “

The following quickly followed:

“Oh, I doubt it will be done. At the moment my agent and I are working on a lot of things. But mostly I work to stay warm, comfortable and high. “

Saying that Chong’s desire to make this film is easy to say yes, but whether we’ll ever see it or not is something we have to wish for and hope that one day it will happen before the boys are just too old and there is no chance. Tommy Chong recently appeared in the sequel to Jay and Silent Bob, which is now available on some platforms, but whether or not we’ll see much of him in the big leagues or not is hard to say as he’s still very good esteemed person when it comes to pop culture like Cheech, but the idea that she’ll ever make a horror movie is more of a dream at best, as there are too many variables to consider at this point, what the film was about and what kind of horror they would assume. If what Chong said about Get Out and likes the idea could be far more cerebral in nature, then Get Out wasn’t a bloody horror movie, though it was creepy but still well done. At least it is an idea, but it is also one that is not too likely if the guy behind the project already indicates that it is unlikely to happen.

It’s still fun to think about how Cheech and Chong got together and then meet up with someone who wants to swap their brains into other people’s bodies or maybe want to collect them for an insidious purpose would be kind of interesting. Or imagine a paranormal investigation sheet and imagine the two of them going up as a circle of witches and a dark, malevolent spirit strive to get them. Certainly a parody has to be made, and while the guys have been involved in numerous projects throughout their careers after Cheech and Chong, this would be the culmination of their legendary status, which would likely cement their legacy definitively and completely until they couldn’t know anything about them in this current era. Remember, since those of us who grew up with Cheech and Chong are still ready to see more of it, there are a lot of people who watch such a film and wonder why we are so in love. It’s Cheech and Chong because we screamed out loud, a duo that kept us laughing until we cried the day when offensive comedy was still all the rage and no one had to be offended by the material used. The Daily Mail’s Caroline Howe has a story that could explain why we haven’t seen much of them together over the years, no matter how much we want.

Even if it never happens, it’s still fun to think about, because taking a ton of grass and two of the funniest guys that ever came together on screen would be awesome.

