Tommy Chong says he tried to write a Cheech & Chong horror film

With franchises and real estate from the past that are constantly being re-launched in the world of pop culture – there is even a new “Punky Brewster” series on the way! – It’s a bit surprising that we didn’t see any live action Cheech & Chong Special feature since 1984 when The Corsican Brothers were released. Especially both Cheech Marin as well Tommy Chong are still in business, and Chong will appear in two films in early 2020 alone: ​​Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Richard Stanley’s The Color Out of Space.

The latter film brings Chong into the world of horror and in a chat with Movie Web this week the lovable Stoner icon showed that he was writing a … Cheech & Chong horror film ?!

“I tried to write a Cheech and Chong horror film,” Chong told the site.

He continued: “Every comedy team always had a horror film before they split up. Abbott and Costello Halloween. Abbott and Costello meet the monster. Bing Crosby and Bob Hope had one. Everyone has a horror movie. So I’ve always wanted to make a horror film, In fact, we did a goodbye movie and I wanted to make a horror movie out of it, but I didn’t have the punch I once had with Cheech, so I couldn’t persuade him to do it. It’s a nice genre to play with. You can have a lot of fun with it. I like the approach to Get Out. “

But above all, the 81-year-old actor / comedian concentrates on “staying comfortable and high”. And he told Movie Web that he doubted that the horror film would ever be made.

