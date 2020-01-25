Tom Selleck lives a reserved life and is a good father for children

advertisement

With its well-chiseled appearance and its muscular build Tom Selleck doesn’t seem to be 75, but he will reach this age on January 29th. Perhaps the key to his youthful appearance is the fact that he was a late bloomer. “I had no real success until I was 35, that was Magnum, P.I.,” he said to Parade in 1980. And he admits that he didn’t feel grown up until much later.

“At that time my father died in 2001,” Tom, whose father was a real estate manager (his mother Martha died in 2017), told GQ. “I said,” There is no one to get paternal advice on. You’re on your own, buddy. “

Still, Tom had a solid foundation when he grew up in Southern California. “I had a great father and a great mother, and I was able to go into the analysis for 20 years and didn’t blame them,” he said once. “So I’m very lucky.”

Film business / Shutterstock

He has some of what he learned in the character of Frank Reagan, the police commissioner who is the father of a family of law enforcement officers at CBS Blue Bloods, who is still strong in his tenth season. “There aren’t many examples of patriarchs trying to do the right thing on TV,” he said to Parade. “It fulfills a certain function; Fathers are important. “

Though he’s become one of America’s most enduring and popular television stars, Tom has managed to keep an eye on everything. “As good as this business was for me,” he told Beliefnet, “life is about more important things.”

First and foremost is his family. He has been married to Mrs. Jillie since 1987 and the couple has a daughter, Hannah, 31. “I have a wonderful wife and our love has grown deeper,” he enthused to GQ. “It is becoming more and more satisfying. You become a real partner. “

While Hannah grew up (she breeds horses on a farm), “you never stop being a father, even though the children are grown up,” Tom told Parade. As an insider Closer Weekly reports in the latest issue of the magazine at the kiosk: “He is close and a good father. Tom rides horses and spends a lot of time with her. She is a beautiful young lady.”

Tom’s loved ones will be on the very short guest list for his birthday party. “He feels at a point where he just wants to have his family and close friends,” says the insider. “He’s a reserved guy.”

Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock

Blue Bloods shoots in New York City and Tom lives in Southern California. Since it is an ensemble show and it cannot be found in every scene, it can fly back and forth and balance work and family. This arrangement has lasted a decade and is unlikely to change anytime soon. “If the show is still going well and the network supports it, Tom will stay with it as long as it is broadcast,” says the insider.

Recently, Tom has also written his autobiography, and when he looks back on his life, he can be proud of how he behaved. “People say,” I don’t want to regret it, “and I don’t,” he told GQ. “I had bad breaks and it was quite difficult to reach a level where I actually made a living in this business.”

That only made him appreciate success more, even though he appreciates deeper things. “Fame is a steam; Popularity is a coincidence; Money is gaining momentum, ”said Tom GQ. “The only thing that endures is character.” And he’s still working on improving his own. “Few of us are as good as we think,” he says. “None of us are as good as we can be.”

