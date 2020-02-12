Comedian Ari Shaffir became a very controversial figure in the days after Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash. He published a controversial video joking about the incident and encountering immediate and overwhelming backlashes. Two of his closest friends, Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer, recently looked into the situation.

“We were at a party last night and someone said,” Can you even defend what Ari did? “Kreischer said during an episode of the podcast” 2 bears, 1 cave “.” And I went, ‘no’. I said no.’ I stopped defending him when he slipped Molly. “

The two stand-up comedians continued to strain the first video released by Shaffir and his sense of humor, which is often viewed as crossing borders. They have been friends with Shaffir for a very long time and know that he tends to make controversial jokes about celebrities when they die. The full discussion can be seen in the video below (explicit language is included).

“No, I think there is one thing that he really, really didn’t register with – he made a lot of these death things,” countered Segura. “But he hasn’t seen how it works for days.”

As Segura further explained, he is concerned about people’s emotional well-being when attacked on social media. He understands that what Shaffir said was “terrible,” but he also wanted to make sure he was fine.

In response to questions, Shaffir was initially unaware that his joke had angered so many people. Segura said it took days for Shaffir to really understand how angry everyone was about his comment.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years late today,” said Shaffir in his video about Bryant’s death. “He got away with rape because all Hollywood liberals who attack comedies like raping the Lakers more than raping them. It’s a big problem for the hero who forgot to fill up his helicopter. Me hate the Lakers. What a great day! “

After the backlash for his joke, Shaffir was received with the news that his upcoming comedy special had been canceled. He was supposed to film Ari Shaffir: Jude at the Skirball Center in New York City, but the production company withdrew.

For Segura and Screecher, they see Shaffir as a kind-hearted person in real life, but they know that his public person is very different. You also know that the Bryant joke wasn’t the darkest comment he made. Kreischer explicitly mentioned a comment on Aretha Franklin that was made after her death.

The two comedians will not defend Shaffir’s comments, but they will say that he is a much friendlier person than what he shows on social media. That doesn’t mean that they’ll beat for him in the future.

