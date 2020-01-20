Tom Hanks raves about Rita Wilson's music

advertisement

It’s hard not to love Tom Hanks, At the 2020 SAG Awards, he showed how great he really was when a reporter on the red carpet asked him what he thought of his wife Rita WilsonMusic career.

“I can go to a club and watch her sing, or go to a big venue and watch her sing is a delicious meal for me. I can only sit back and enjoy the beauty, ”he said. “Your commitment is a great inspiration, I have to say.” How cute!

Tom and Rita, both 63, are a lovely couple, and when the actress Sleepless in Seattle decided to change gear and become a singer, her husband supported her 100 percent. In fact, she said to Closer Weekly beforehand, “Go, go, go!” When she carried out the idea from him.

“You are coming to a certain point in your life, I don’t care. I don’t care I do what I like to do,” added Rita. “And if other people like it, great, but I don’t try to do it to bring, like it or dislike it. And that makes it so enjoyable and so much fun. And then I loved writing and making music, so I’m on my fourth album now. ‘

However, Rita did not completely give up trading. If anything, singing has helped her take on different roles in her career. “No, I’m not losing interest in acting. In a way [singing] has revived it because I now feel like I only want to do things that are really interesting and engaging when it comes to acting,” said the girl alum also Closer.

“I played a lot of warm, friendly, caring, understanding, mothers, sisters, best friends, wives,” she continued, remembering her past role and looking ahead. “I feel like I’ve completed this chapter and now I’m looking for something a lot more challenging and unique, or something I haven’t done before.”

Whatever Rita wants to do next, we are sure that Tom will support her – no matter what!

