Tom Hanks as Geppetto would be Peak Tom Hanks

Such a selection could mean Papa Hanks as Papa Geppetto, even if it is far from complete.

In the acclaimed animated original from 1940, the Italian woodcarver Geppetto loves the wooden doll he carved and wishes that a star would become a real boy (basically a film about a lonely old man who was only one Would like to have a child). Pinocchio comes to life, but learns that he has to prove himself in order to become human. A cricket tries to help, Pinocchio’s nose grows every time he lies, and Geppetto ends up in a whale. Very dramatic stuff.

Paul King of the Paddington films will direct the remake, the screenwriter is unclear, Collider reported. The point of sale added that the film is expected to begin production in the summer.

The news comes when Hanks has been working on a biography of the beloved children’s TV icon Mister Rogers (America’s teacher!). The “Untitled Mr. Rogers / Tom Hanks Project”, as it is called by TriStar Pictures, is based on the Esquire profile of journalist Tom Junod von Rogers and will be released in October 2019.

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) and Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”) also play a major role in the film “Mister Rogers”.

Hanks undoubtedly has a number of options – from an endangered ship captain to a stranded man who makes friends with a volleyball – but it’s comforting when one of the most likeable actors plays only endearing characters today.

How about Marlin, the father fish in “Finding Nemo”, in a live action remake? Or George Bailey in a remake “It’s a wonderful life”? Atticus Finch?

“America is a bit nervous these days and I’m a responsible father,” said Hanks at SNL in 2016.

Forget the chat, Hanks. Just take nice rolls of film.

