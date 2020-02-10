The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have arrived on the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards and we are speechless.

Tom, 63, looked very dashing in black suits and ties and Rita, also 63, also looked fantastic in her outfit. She was wearing a shimmering long beige dress that gave us all chills. Although the duo has attended the Oscars many times, we never tire of seeing them together on the red carpet.

The cast away actor is up for an award tonight. He was nominated in the “Best Supporting Actor for a Nice Day in the Neighborhood” category, in which he played Fred Rogers. If the actor wins, he will most likely say a greeting to his beautiful wife in his acceptance speech. After all, he did that at the Golden Globes 2020.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting in the front,” he said, holding back the tears. “A woman who is fantastic in every way, who taught me what love is, five children who are braver and stronger and wiser than her old husband, and a loving group of people who accept that I am months and months away I’m a time. “

Tom added, “I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have to put up with it. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Tom is a proud father for four children – Colin Hanks42 Elizabeth Ann Hanks37 Chet Hanks, 29 and Truman Theodore Hanks24. (The fifth child he referred to in the above speech is Colin’s wife Samantha Bryant.) Although he has had so much success in his career, he admits that he sometimes thinks he is “cheating”.

“I don’t think there is a person on planet Earth, no matter where he is – unless he’s a sociopath – who doesn’t have a moment when he thinks: Am I a cheater?” Said the great actors previously told Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Am I actually what that is? Am I actually true to myself to know that I am really there at all times? “