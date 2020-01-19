Tom Hanks admits he's not always a nice guy

advertisement

He is known as the nicest man in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean that Tom Hanks has no fiery side – and he recently commented on it.

“I tell you this: If someone takes advantage of my good nature, they have to pay for hell,” said the 63-year-old during an interview with The Herald Sun. “Anyone who did it will say,” Oh, he’s not such a nice guy. “Because when that happens, the hammer falls and it’s relentless. I take care of the business when it needs to be done.”

When it comes down to it, the Oscar winner says it takes a long time to get angry. “Listen, I’m 63 years old. There’s nothing you can say that would insult me ​​at all. Absolutely nothing. It bounces off me,” he said to the outlet.

advertisement

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock

This is not the first time the actor is talking about “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” about how people see him. “I don’t think there is a person on planet Earth, no matter where they are – unless they’re a sociopath – who doesn’t have a moment when they think: Am I a cheater? Am I really what? “Am I really true to myself to know that I am really there at all times?” he said Savannah Guthrie during his appearance on Today.

However, it is clear that people will always love Tom and all of his films. In fact, he still meets people who shout out classic lines from his films. “Wilson!” I understand a lot of it, “said the A-Lister on the Kelly Clarkson Show in relation to” Cast Away 2000. “He also mentioned one of Sully 2016.” Aimed at the impact! “Everything that ended up in a movie.

David Fisher / Shutterstock

“When” Big “came out, my father and stepmother were in New York and we went to a really fancy restaurant,” said Tom on the day’s talk show. “There was a pianist, a harpist and a violinist who played some music. Suddenly a piano, a harp and a violin began to play “heart and soul”. I said, “I think that’s because of the film.”

We just can’t get enough of Tom!

advertisement