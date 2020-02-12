Tom Clancys: Division 2 will bring agents back to the familiar area of ​​New York City as part of its upcoming expansion.

Announced yesterday (February 11th) by Ubisoft, the world of Division 2 is expanding by returning to NYC, the zero point for the deadly chimeric virus, better known as Green Poison. In the Warlords of New York narrative expansion, players will go on the “ultimate manhunt” to track down Aaron Keener, a former division agent who has now become a villain.

It won’t be an easy task as you will have to take out Keener’s rogue agent team one at a time to get to him. Players will roam the streets of Lower Manhattan, once considered the Dark Zone, which was not only devastated by Green Poison but also hit by a devastating hurricane that New York City struck as any other state in the country.

As you explore new areas such as Two Bridges, Chinatown and Wall Street, you will not only encounter enemy factions, but also Keener’s agents. Each rogue agent has its own background story and skill, which you will receive if you successfully defeat it.

Coming with the Warlords of New York is a bevy of new updates. The expansion will introduce a new post-launch strategy, which Ubisoft describes as “Seasons – a three-month thematic endgame event with a new main goal and its network, which is to be tracked down, and will present them at regular intervals with their own stories and unique ones rewards. “The first season officially begins a week after the Warlords of New York release.

The level cap is increased from 30 to 40, and new weapons and equipment are available to players to collect during their mission to wipe out Aaron Keener and his team. Ubisoft also announced a new infinite progression system, the SHD level, and 4 new skills will be added that can be used throughout the game.

Additional Updates Division 2 players can also look forward to new in-game activities, the return of global events, and in-game events for a limited time, where players will be rewarded by completing certain tasks.

Sounds like Division 2 2020 is coming with BIG NEW ENERGY. We are there for you. You can watch the gameplay of the new expansion in the video below before its release on March 3rd.

Photo: Division 2 / Ubisoft