Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is coming to the British University Esports Championship in February

Ubisoft UK announced that they have partnered with the National Student Esports (NSE) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege at the British University Esports Championship this spring. The tournament is scheduled to start on February 10th.

The British University Esports Championship, which runs from February 10th and ends with the final on April 18th, consists of seven video game tournaments where teams compete against each other to score points.

“We are very happy about the official admission Rainbow Six Siege in the British University Esports Championship, ”commented Jon Tilbury, Executive Director at NSE. “Rainbow Six Siege has developed as a sports title in recent years and is very popular in the UK. It has always been our aim to integrate Rainbow Six Siege We look forward to working closely with Ubisoft UK to make the British University Esports Championship a success. “

“We are very excited to be working with NSE on the British University Esports Championship,” said Chris Place, Head of Brand and Media at Ubisoft UK. “We understand the importance of the grassroots community and look forward to welcoming a new generation of players to Rainbow Six’s competitive esports scene.”

In addition to the tournament, the NSE and Ubisoft UK have announced a youth competition for students, in which participants will fight for the chance of being filled Rainbow Six Siege Finale with a professional caster.

The Rainbow Six Siege The spring tournament and the spring championship are now open and university students can register here.

