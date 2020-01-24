Tom Brady's tweet to Eli Manning during the New York Giant's retirement speech gets patriot fans busy

advertisement

Eli Manning officially left the NFL when he held his retirement press conference on Friday. Former teammates were there to support Manning, and opposing players also showed love for the former New York Giants quarterback. One of the most notable opposing players who responded to Manning’s resignation is Tom Brady. He went to Twitter to send a message to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“Congratulations on your retirement and a great career, Eli!” Brady said. “But I’m not going to lie, I wish you hadn’t won Super Bowls.”

Manning was told about Brady’s tweet and he said it was not surprising that the New England Patriots quarterback mentioned the Super Bowl victories.

“I was with Tom. I know how competitive he is,” said Manning. “We joke a little bit about it. But it’s not really fun for him.”

But do Patriots fans have that to say about the tweet? Scroll down to find out.

Slip 1 by 7Six Rings

pic.twitter.com/m5Pan3opdL

– PatriotsNation ™ (@PatsNationTM) January 24, 2020

This Patriots fan quickly pointed out how many rings Brady has won in his career. There is no doubt that Brady is the GOAT and he has nothing to apologize for. But imagine Brady had eight rings instead of just six. It doesn’t suit him well.

Slip 2 by 7Fake Stephen A. Smith

Damn it, Tom, why do you have to be so noble? Pic.twitter.com/Ug5uLTpC6N

– Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 24, 2020

The wrong Stephen A. Smith really likes what Brady had to say about Manning. Although Brady would have liked to hit Manning in these two Super Bowls, he respects him and appreciates what he has done in his 16 years in the NFL.

Slip 3 by 7Love Brady

How could someone hate you?

– TB12forPrez (@OnlyONEGoat), January 24, 2020

This Twitter user wonders why someone would hate Brady. There are several factors involved, but it has more to do with always winning in a league where it is difficult to win consistently. The good news for NFL fans is that Brady could play with a new team next year because he’s a free agent.

Slip 4 by 7Teddy Bruschi Weighs

You and me both, brother

– Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 24, 2020

Brady’s former teammate Teddy Bruschi is also on the same page as the four-time Super Bowl MVP. Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, was in the team that lost to the Giants in 2007. Despite several Super Bowl victories, the pain is huge.

Slip 5 by 7Retirement Scare

I saw your name and retirement and had a little heart attack.

– Mark Comer (@MarkComerMusic) January 24, 2020

This fan misunderstood Brady’s tweet and thought he would withdraw. Brady made it clear that he will play in 2020. However, it is very likely that he will play with another team as he becomes a free agent in March.

Slip 6 by 7Stay Tom

Tom, stay with us and win another one. #GoPats #HappyFriday ❤️💍

– Michael Magaletta (@ mikemagz07), January 24, 2020

Talking about retirement made this fan have a request for Brady. The Twitter user wants Brady to return to the Patriots this fall and try to win another Super Bowl. He is likely to come back, but it depends on what he and his family want to do.

Slip 7 out of 7 can’t control it

Tom Brady reacts to Eli Manning’s resignation: pic.twitter.com/AtFBlJGk2t

– Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 24, 2020

It is very likely that Brady was thinking about it when Manning announced his retirement. The fact that Manning managed to beat Brady in two Super Bowls doesn’t suit him, so Brady no longer has to worry about the former Giants QB when it comes to his quest for a seventh championship.

