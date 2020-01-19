Tom Brady's 'GOAT' entrance lights up social media

advertisement

Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, is in Las Vegas for UFC 246 on Saturday night. UFC President Dana White tweeted a video of Brady arriving at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, and the post attracted a lot of attention from fans. Brady had time to visit Las Vegas this weekend after the patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans on the first weekend of the NFL playoff earlier this month.

“There are goats going on at T Mobile,” White tweeted, describing Brady as “the greatest ever”.

“He probably doesn’t have a championship game tomorrow,” replied a fan, referring to the AFC championship game on Sunday.

“As they say in Brazil – Gisele Bündchen’s husband,” tweeted another person.

“Dana, I don’t see Peyton Manning – where are the GOATS you’re talking about?” another joked.

“I love you (Brady) !!! I just screamed out loud to see you on TV !!” A big Brady fan wrote.

Brady last played on January 4 when the titans raged against the Patriots in Foxborough and won 20-13. The titans then shocked the Baltimore Ravens and won 28-12. On Sunday, they will meet the Kansas City Chiefs to play in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2nd.

Brady won his sixth Super Bowl last year. Despite being 42 years old, Brady is still planning to play in 2020 and is in no hurry to make decisions.

“The contract matters, a week after the season, I would say these things have not even started to increase. It really is not my concern at the time,” said Brady earlier this week. “It was about decompressing my mind a little and resting and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me in the past six months.”

UFC 246 ends with Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor faces Cowboy Donald Cerrone. It’s McGregor’s first game since UFC 229 in October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Photo credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

