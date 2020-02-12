Tom Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career when the new league year begins in mid-March. There are questions as to whether he will be returning to the New England Patriots for another season or whether he will be looking for a new home. Brady’s former teammate, Christian Fauria, said he believes the patriots are “100 percent done” with the seasoned quarterback.

“I think the patriots knew they didn’t sign it before the season started,” said Fauria during the WEEI, Merloni & Fauria ordway. “I don’t think they want him for $ 13 million, I don’t think they want him, period, and I think Brady knows. Why do you like a tweet from the LA Chargers?”

Before the Super Bowl LIV, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the patriots were willing to pay Brady $ 30 million to keep him in New England. Owner Robert Kraft has also said that he wants Brady back with the patriots or out of football. Fauria does not believe the reports about the massive payday.

“Everything that comes out of Ian Rapoport is just a hoax,” said Fauria. “It’s a fake, the story changes, it’s a cover, it’s not the truth because there will be fans who are not our fault. They know Brady won’t come back.”

Fauria has since repeated that this is just his personal opinion, but he believes Brady will not be suitable for the patriots in 2020. He expects to sign with another team, especially after reportedly buying a Connecticut house. Although the clarification didn’t make fans happier on Wednesday.

“I can see terrible reviews in your future and unemployment !!!” One user commented on Twitter. Others interfered to say that Fauria is terrible with predictions. They were also not happy with his opinion.

“I never have an opinion again,” added another user to the conversation. There were several people who were annoyed with his comments during the radio broadcast and they wanted them to be erased from memory.

When Brady leaves New England, he may have a growing list of applicants. The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to pitch him, as are the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams start the 2020 season in a brand new stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also in a state of quarterback flow as the former first draft pick Jameis Winston is a free agent.

The previous close ending in Fauria doesn’t know where Brady will end up, but he certainly expects to be part of another team next year. When veteran QB returns to Gillette Stadium, Fauria does not require that this be done in a patriot uniform.

“The next time he shows up at Gillette Stadium, he will either play as a guest for another team or get a red jacket,” said Fauria.

