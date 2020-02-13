What a father! Tom Brady is crazy about his children and recently took some time to share a rare photo of his firstborn Jack.

The 42-year-old went on Instagram on Tuesday February 13th to post a picture of his oldest child, 12, petting a cute dog. “Our oldest boy and our oldest girl,” wrote the NFL quarterback next to the picture. Check it out below!

People loved the adorable snapshot as they went to the comment section to reply. “I love it !! You are beautiful!” Said one person. Another added: “Nothing like a boy and his dog!”

The legendary athlete shares the youngster with his ex-partner, Bridget Moynahan, He also has two other children – Benjamin [10] and Vivian [7] – with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, Tom recently raved about Jack on the teenager’s birthday.

“12 years ago you blessed our lives with your love and your light! I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful soul than you! “The three-time MVP wrote on August 21 via Instagram.” Happy Birthday Jackie! Your family loves you so much! “Jack’s famous mother, 39, also interfered with a sweet message.

“Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world! We love you so much, Jackie, ”she wrote. Tom was pretty open about Jack being all about sports, but his youngest son wasn’t really interested in them yet.

“When Benny came along, I thought he was just like Jack,” Super Bowl winner Men’s Health said in an interview. “So I said,” Come on, let’s do that. “And he said,” No. “And I said,” What? No, do that! ‘ “

“Gisele kept saying to me:” Would you understand that your son is different? “It was hard for me,” he continued. “I thought, ‘What do you mean? He is a boy; he should just do all of the things that I do. “But Tom finally understood and accepted Benny.

“The reality is that Benny just likes different things,” he said. “And it’s great because now I just have to do what he wants. If we do, we have the best time. He says,” OMG, dad, you’re so funny. “He loves joking, and me kidding back. “