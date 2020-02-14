Valentine’s Day is here and people everywhere are expressing their love for each other – too Tom Bradywho of course couldn’t help but rave about his wife, Gisele Bündchen,

The 42-year-old went on Instagram on Friday, February 14, to share a selfie with his love 39. “My Eternal Valentine’s Day,” wrote the NFL quarterback next to the picture in which the supermodel playfully bites his ear. Check out the cute snapshot below!

People loved the delightful post as they only replied with kind words in the comment section. “Love is in the air. Congratulations,” said one fan. Another joked, “I’ll be your Valentine’s Day, Tom Brady.” Gisele also praised her husband on her own social media.

“My Eternal Valentine’s Day. I love you! I wish you all a nice Valentine’s Day, ”she wrote next to a similar photo of the two. Sweet!

The couple closed the knot in 2009. They share two children – Benjamin [10] and Vivian [7]. The famous athlete also has 12-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship with the actress Bridget Moynahan, Tom and Gisele have been open about their marriage in the past and have shown that while they appear perfect, they also face obstacles.

“We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, up-to-date communication, ”said three-time MVP Jason Kennedy at the series premiere of E! ‘S In the Room. “Sure, like:” That’s exactly how I feel. “And currently, not like:” That happened six months ago. “And you communicate about it. I think that helped us a lot.”

“It’s not because I’m a soccer player, her life will end. The challenge for us is that we are very ambitious people,” continued Tom. “I often go one way and she goes the other. They are ships that pass by at night. I go to soccer and she has things she does and the kids, by the way. “

“I’m trying my best,” added the Super Bowl winner. “I’m certainly not perfect. There are a lot of things I screw up that I want to do better, be it my personal or professional life.”

They may have their ups and downs like most couples, but one thing is certain: Tom and Gisele are crazy about each other!