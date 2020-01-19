Tom Brady refused to predict McGregor / Cerrone's winner, despite Dana White's best efforts

advertisement

As you may have heard, Tom Brady (aka GOAT) was present at the UFC 246 match between Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on Saturday. Before the fight, Brady met UFC President Dana White, who tried to get the New England Patriots player to predict who would win the game. Brady, as noble as ever, did not reveal who he believed would win the whole thing, despite White’s best efforts.

“You know, I hate predictions because I hate people predicting our results,” said Brady when White asked him to predict the outcome of the fight. He went on to say it was really McGregor and Cerrone’s job and he was looking forward to a great fight no matter who won.

“I love Conor. Cowboy is hard to beat. Either way that’s why we’re here to see the show,” he added.

In the end, McGregor managed to stay ahead and beat Cerrone in less than a minute. After the fight, the controversial fighter provided information about what he planned for his next match. According to PFL MMA’s Chamatkar Sandhu, McGregor plans to meet White and Lorenzo Fertitta, the former UFC CEO, to toast his success and discuss plans for his next fight.

I’m looking at dates now, said McGregor.

The fighter also said that it is possible that he will face Khabib Nurmagomedov again. As you will remember, McGregor lost to him in October 2018 during UFC 229.

“I want to create glasses for people,” he said. “That would be a spectacle … I am more Russian than this man. So I would like to fight him.”

In October, when UFC 246 was first announced, McGregor reported that he wanted to fight everyone, including Nurmagomedov, as he made his great return to the UFC world.

“This is my comeback fight. It’s been 12 weeks this Saturday. I am in excellent physical shape. I made an appointment with the company, ”he announced at the time via Sports Illustrated. He continued that he would not reveal the opponent (who was ultimately Cerrone) because the UFC could change it, he explained. No matter who McGregor fights next, he said he was more than ready to meet her in the ring.

“I’ll go through the entire roster like a chainsaw through butter,” he said.

