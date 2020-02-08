Tom Brady confirmed that he would return to the NFL in 2020 as part of a commercial for Hulu. Now he is showing his commitment after he has already started training. Brady recently posted a photo on Instagram showing how he is preparing to throw a passport on the beach.

“31 weeks to kick off. That’s plenty of time to get better. #TheOnlyWayIsThrough,” Brady wrote in the headline. He knows that 2019 was not going according to plan due to the constant questions about the fighting offense. He is now focused on filming one of his best seasons, and he will pursue that goal once the season is over.

Following this post, several users announced their offer to work as a wide receiver for Brady. Snoop Dogg said it is available, as is former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest. Another former Brady teammate, Cordarrelle Patterson, asked when they would connect. He also called the veteran “Pops”.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, was also featured on Instagram. Expressing her enthusiasm for the coming season, she wrote, “Go get it! (Fire Emoji) (Fire Emoji) (Fire Emoji)” There have been questions over the past few months as to whether Brady would retire to Spending more time with his wife and kids, but Bundchen showed she was ready to lead the patriots – or maybe another team – back to the big game.

While there were many fans excited to get Brady back to work in early February, there were much simpler reasons to think about his future. They just want veteran QB to return to the Patriots for another season. He has been with New England throughout his career and they want it to stay that way for season 21.

Granted, not everyone thought Brady would be back at Gillette Stadium. Several fans have dealt with this topic for a long time. There are some social media users who think Brady will be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 while others expect him to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady’s future with the Patriots is unknown, but his return to the NFL for another season is guaranteed. He is already working hard to prepare for another year.

(Photo credit: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)