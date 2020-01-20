Tom Brady 'Open Minded' about playing for another team in 2020

advertisement

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is close to being in a position he has never been before. Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18, and there has been a lot of speculation as to which team he will play against this fall. But is it really possible to see Brady in a different NFL uniform for the 2020 season after having been with the Patriots since 2000?

“I’m open to the process,” Brady said in his weekly Westwood One Radio interview via ESPN. “At the same time, I love to play football and I want to keep playing and doing a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll take it with open arms.”

Brady was in Las Vegas this weekend when he visited UFC 246. And one of the reasons that caused a stir was the conversation between the six-time Super Bowl champion and Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis. The Raiders are due to move to Las Vegas this year, and when the fans saw the two together, it was said that Brady would soon wear silver and black.

Another interesting thing is that UFC President Dana White believes Brady could sign a contract with the Raiders once he becomes a free agent.

“I just spoke to Dana White after the press conference. He firmly believes that Tom Brady has legs at LV Raiders,” wrote Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review Journal on Twitter. “White is a longtime godfather who has a relationship with Brady and is a suitor at the Allegiant Stadium. He also says that Mark Davis is one of the nicest athletes.”

There are other teams that will be in Brady’s game if the patriots don’t sign him again. One team to watch out for is the Los Angeles Chargers. Since Brady is from California and Philip Rivers may not return to the team next season, the Chargers could offer Brady a deal and see if he is the missing piece for a playoff run. Another team Brady could sign is the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck retired before the 2019 season and the team had Brady’s former teammate Jacoby Brissett, who had a solid year. But the Colts would like to have more in the quarterback position and Brady definitely has the qualifications, even though he’s 42 years old.

