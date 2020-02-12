Everyone knows that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady It’s all about staying fit, but they recently ate a chocolate cake with their son Ben – though fans aren’t sure if the NFL legend enjoyed any of it.

The 39-year-old supermodel went on Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, to share a cute photo with her 42-year-old husband and 10-year-old son. “Breakfast of the champions! Seriously, Mayassa, we can’t stop eating your cake. Help !! Gisele wrote next to the picture. Check it out below!

People loved the mail, but some wondered if the quarterback had really indulged in dessert, especially since it was all about the healthy lifestyle. “No way did Tom eat it !!” said a fan. “Tom doesn’t eat a cake … empty fork,” added another. “You know he didn’t give up his avocado toast for a cake,” joked one person. However, when it comes down to it, the famous athlete is not afraid to detach himself from his diet and have fun from time to time.

“I have a friend who freaks out when it’s not the most organic this or that, and I think,” This stress will do you much more harm than eating this chip, “the three-time MVP told Men’s Health. Contained in the past Tom’s diet doesn’t include milk, sugar, meals like salads with nuts for lunch or roasted vegetables and chicken for dinner, but things have changed!

“If I crave bacon, I have a piece. The same goes for pizza,” he said to the sales outlet during the interview. “You should never restrict what you really want. We are people, here for a living .. What changed when I got older is that now when I want pizza I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a piece that tastes like shit and then I ask myself, “Why don’t I eat pizza?”, Tom went on, adding that he was only … waiting for … chocolate!

If you take everything into account, it seems that the star has no problem getting into a chocolate cake with his family!