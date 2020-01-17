advertisement

Toke Makinwa went to the premiere of UBA“S RedTV and UrbanVision“S Assistant madam TV program.

We love it when Toke changes her appearance. We know that those of you who do not enjoy athleisure looks and Instagram baddie looks that we enjoy from the starlet will appreciate this change of direction. The Sugar rush starlet opted for a glamorous look in a burgundy red Brands & Curves custom made midi dress from taffeta with metal accessories. And as always with Toke, her appearance was perhaps one of our favorites at the event.

The media girl and the actress stood out in this vintage-inspired dress with exaggerated sleeves, a dress that would not look out of place on the set of a TV program or movie. Even her beauty look served high glamor with a striking blonde style in a straight style.

Metal Dolce Gabbana sandals made her look complete.

credits

Outfit @marksandcurves

Styling @dami_oke

Photography @ tobi.olajolo

