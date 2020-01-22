advertisement

It is a new week and Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of her vlog, “Toke Moments“

This year Toke will give a little extra spice, because she will have a special guest and interesting personalities.

For this episode the special guest is – Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi.

Toke says:

This year I have decided to make small changes to the Vlog and I hope you are in favor.

Sometimes we would have interesting personalities who stop why for a chat, other times you have me alone and to start, this week my friend Gbemi came by and we talked about everything from sisterhood, dating, friendships etc.

It looked more like a QnA and I hope you will get to know me a little more through this. I couldn’t stop watching laughter, I hope it also excites you.

Watch the video below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjGDhv-ouQA [/ embed]

