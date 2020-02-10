If you’ve ever heard Beat FM, you are no doubt aware of it Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru demurs“Handover” show where, because their shows followed each other, they started joking and sharing the essentials in those 5 to 15 minutes instead of handing over.

The handover show took its own life and then became the “OffAir Show with Gbemi and Toolz, “

The show is back in season two and Gbemi and Toolz had their friends at their premiere Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Hosting.

Were also present Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya, Osas Ighodaro. Maria Okan, Osi Dirisu, Oreka Godis and Latasha Ngwugbe. Falz, Banky W, Mocheddah. Steve Babako, Ayeni Adekunle and Debola Williams and John Ehiguese amongst other things.

With the new season of “OffAir” Gbemi and Toolz promise even more drama, laughter and shadow.

Check out all the photos from the event.